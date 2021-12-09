You will get 55 kmpl long mileage, buy Mahindra Kine for just 14 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

Here is 55 kmpl mileage and light weight Mahindra Kine scooter in a very low budget, read the full details of this offer.

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector has a wide range of long mileage scooters, whose price starts from around Rs 50 thousand and goes up to Rs 80 thousand.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell about that scooter which you can buy for just 14 thousand rupees and its mileage is 55 kilometers per liter.

This offer has been received today on Mahindra Kine, which has been given by the second hand bike buying and selling website BIKES24, which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at just Rs 14 thousand.

According to the information given about this scooter on the website, this scooter is a 2013 model and has covered 2,869 km so far, the ownership of this Mahindra Kine scooter is first and it is registered at DL 04 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this scooter, the company is offering a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you do not like it within seven days of buying this scooter, then you can return it to the company. will return

If you want to buy this Mahindra Kine Light Weight Scooty, then after the offer you get on it, you know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this scooter.

Mahindra Kine is a light weight scooter that was launched by the company in only one variant. The scooter is powered by a 71.5 cc single cylinder engine that generates 3.8 PS of power and 8.0 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in both the wheels. Regarding the mileage of Mahindra Kine, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.