You will get a strong mileage of 64 kmpl, when TVS Jupiter Classic will take home by paying just 8 thousand

If you want to buy TVS Jupiter Classic, then read here the details of its features and specifications along with complete details of buying it with an affordable plan.

In the two wheeler sector, the scooter segment has also become very big like the motorcycle segment, with a wide range of scooters from Hero to Honda and from TVS to Yamaha.

In which today we are talking about TVS Jupiter which is the best selling scooter of its company and it is preferred for long mileage at a low price.

If you buy this scooter from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 66,273 to Rs 76,573 but here we will tell you about the plan through which you can take this scooter home with very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the classic variant of this TVS Jupiter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 79,888 on it.

You will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 8,873 on this loan and then pay an EMI of Rs 2,859 every month.

The loan tenure on TVS Jupiter Classic has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan.

If you want to buy this scooter after reading this down payment offer, then now read the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this scooter.

In TVS Jupiter Classic, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine, which is a CVTI engine based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission. Talking about the braking system of TVS Jupiter scooter, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Jupiter Classic gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on TVS Jupiter Classic depends on your banking and CIBIL score.