You will get cashback on buying Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooters, know how long the offer will continue

39 mins ago
Yamaha has given BS-6 standard air-cooled fuel injection Fi 125cc Blue Core engine in both these hybrid scooters. Which generates 8.2PS of power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Yamaha Motor India has started offering cashback on its Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooters. Both these scooters are fuel efficiency scooters. That is, Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooters use less petrol than other scooters and take you longer distances. According to Yamaha, its cashback offer will be valid only in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and North East. If you are looking to buy Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooters in these states, then you can take advantage of Yamaha’s cashback offer.

According to Yamaha Motor India, this offer will be applicable on Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi hybrid scooters till February 28, 2022. That is, there are still 19 days left for this offer to end. At the same time, Yamaha said that this offer is available at all Yamaha Motor India dealerships in select states.

Yamaha has given BS-6 standard air-cooled fuel injection Fi 125cc Blue Core engine in both these hybrid scooters. Which generates 8.2PS of power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. Hybrid Yamaha scooters get features like Smart Motor Generator System with Hybrid Power Assist Technology, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop and Start System. These scooter models are also equipped with a side stand engine cut off switch. Which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

State cashback offer
Assam, North East and Best Bengal Rs 2500 Cashback Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid
Maharashtra Rs 2500 cashback on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid
Tamil Nadu Up to Rs.5000 cashback Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Both these hybrid scooters have been given a newly designed headlight with LED position light. The scooter comes with a digital meter console and YMCC-X Bluetooth connectivity to give a better experience to the rider. Digital meter, LED headlight and YMCC-X features are available only in the disc variant


