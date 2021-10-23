You will get strong mileage at a low price, take home Hero HF 100 by paying just 6 thousand, so monthly EMI will be made

If you want more mileage in a less budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy Hero HF 100 by paying just 6 thousand.

The country’s two-wheeler segment has a wide range of low-budget mileage bikes, with bikes from companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Hero being the largest.

In which today we are talking about Hero HF 100 bike which is a long mileage low weight bike. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 49,800 to Rs 63,400.

But here we will tell about the plan by which you will be able to take this bike home by paying only 6 thousand rupees. But before knowing about that plan, you should know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

Hero HF 100 is the bike of its company which is preferred for price and mileage. The company has launched this bike in six variants.

The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 88.24 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Hero HF Deluxe, now know the complete details of the plan to take this bike home for just 6 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 54,310 on 100 variants on this bike.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 6,035, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 1,949 every month. The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important Information: The loan EMI, down payment and interest rates available on Hero HF 100 depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

The bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment, EMI and interest rates if there is a negative report in the banking or CIBIL score.