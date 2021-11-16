You will never find a boyfriend; Before the release of the film, the director gave this advice to Bipasha Basu, know why

Actress Bipasha Basu had told in an interview that even before the release of the film, the director had warned her that she would never get a boyfriend.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in the year 2016. Recently both went to Maldives on vacation and from here the actress also shared many pictures. These pictures of Bipasha are also being liked by her fans. Bipasha started her career with the film ‘Ajnabee’ released in the year 2001, but the film ‘Raaz’ released in the year 2002 proved to be a milestone in her career.

Bipasha had told that once the director of the film Vikram Bhatt got very angry with her. In India TV’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Bipasha Basu had told, ‘I have scared people so much in my film that once Vikram Bhatt told me that Bipasha would quickly find a boyfriend before the release of Raaz-3. Take. Because after this movie all the boys of the world will be afraid of you and you will never get any boyfriend. Today I want to tell Vikram that I will definitely get a boyfriend.

Bipasha Basu further says, ‘I played a character in Jism. I had gone to Pooja and Bhatt sahab to take me in ‘Jism’. At that time it was believed that the actress could not be so bold. But I wanted to do something different. That’s why I decided to do this film. I thought I should break my image. There were some things in me that I don’t want to change at all. I did a bold scene in Jism because John was my boyfriend at that time.

Didn’t want to do kissing scene with Ranbir: The actress further said, ‘R. Madhavan is a very good friend of mine. When I kissed him, it was very difficult. I refused in the beginning, but later drank champagne. He too had eaten onions before doing this scene. But I even went to Yash Raj Films to cancel the kiss with Ranbir. But the script didn’t change and I had to do that scene.