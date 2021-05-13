Young Aamir Khan Sticks Film





Mumbai: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was the movie that established Aamir Khan within the Hindi movie trade and launched him as a celebrity. The movie was launched in 1988 and starred Juhi Chawla alongside Aamir Khan. It was a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Now, an previous throwback video goes viral on social media the place Aamir, as part of promotions of the movie, is seen stopping the auto-rickshaws on the street and asking drivers if they are going to stick the movie posters on the again of their car.

Within the video, he could be heard saying, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we'd all get into our vehicles, get on the street, cease taxis and autos. We'd inform them 'Stick these, our movie is popping out quickly'. Some would conform to it however others wouldn't. They'd ask us which movie is it? Who's in it? Who's Aamir Khan? I might inform them I'm Aamir Khan. We tried quite a bit that folks would get to find out about our film."

Watch The Video Right here:

In 2018, Aamir Khan revealed throughout a media interplay that he was paid solely Rs 11,000 for his work in QSQT. He stated, “After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit movie), although I had a profitable movie, didn’t have cash to purchase a automotive. I used to make use of public transport till I began getting mobbed by individuals who recognised me in public.”

Juhi Chawala had stated that she first met Aamir when he was serving to her along with her traces for QSQT auditions and at that time limit, she had no concept he was the hero of the movie.