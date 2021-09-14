Young Boys vs Manchester United – Champions League: Live scores and updates as Ronaldo begins

Manchester United began their Champions League campaign against Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo to the club in a scintillating fashion on Saturday as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The Portuguese star is likely to rejoin United on his first European trip since their Champions League final loss to Barcelona in 2009.

Follow SportsMail’s Sam Blitz for live Champions League coverage of the Young Boys vs Manchester United, including build-up, team news and updates.