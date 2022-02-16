Young Kim on fighting Harvard’s admission policies, crime targeting Asian Americans: ‘Let’s not be complacent’



Exclusive: Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., Spoke with Gadget Clock Digital about Harvard’s admissions policy, which he said was unfairly discriminatory against Asian Americans, and called for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon for failing to put criminals behind bars. Hate crimes against Asians increase.

The California Republican told Gadget Clock Digital that he first became aware of the discriminatory admissions policy of U.S. colleges in 2014, when he was running for state legislature. At the time, the California State Senate passed ACA 5, to repeal the state ban on affirmative action. Kim pushed hard and successfully killed Bill, who he said would “unjustly target hard-working Asian American students to get into college,” despite getting good grades and working hard.

“We hit it off,” Kim told Gadget Clock Digital with a smile.

The use of race in college admissions is again at the center of national controversy, as the Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases against Harvard University and Chapel Hill (UNC) at the University of North Carolina. Punishing Asian American applicants ”and using“ race as a factor of admission. ”The High Court is likely to rule in 2023.

An Amicus Brief, filed by the former Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2018, alleges that Harvard scores less than Asian Americans in the “personal rating” component, which includes “positive personality”, “profitability” and thematic qualities of being one. “Good person” with “human qualities”.

In addition, a 2019 Pew poll showed that 73% of Americans believe that race or ethnicity should not be used as a factor in the decision to enroll in U.S. colleges.

“Harvard uses race at every stage of the admissions process,” the Students for Fair Admission, which took the case to the Supreme Court, said in its filing. “African-American and Hispanic students with a PSAT score of 1100 or higher are invited to apply to Harvard, but white and Asian-American students must score 1350. … In some parts of the country, Asian-American applicants must score higher. More than any other ethnic group, including whites, will be recruited by Harvard. “

However, the Biden administration’s DOJ requested the Supreme Court not to take up the case, citing the example of Solicitor General Elizabeth Priloger and the lower court’s decision, which supported Harvard and allowed the college applicant’s race to be used as a factor in admissions. Also, Biden DOJ dropped a similar lawsuit against Yale University admissions practice shortly after Biden took over.

Harvard and UNC maintain that their race use in admissions is correct and does not discriminate against Asian Americans. But Kim disagrees.

“I represent a very diverse district, so it greatly affects my district and my constituencies, and they caught my eye in 2014, as I mentioned. It’s going to try to get it back. And they certainly have, “Kim told Gadget Clock Digital.

Congresswoman continued, “It brings a sadness, and it – I feel, you know, as an Asian American, and as a leader of the Asian American community, I feel I should speak up and stand up for them. And on their behalf. Advocate and keep fighting so that their voices can be heard and why they think this issue needs to be heard at the Supreme Court level. And so I was really happy to hear that. [the Supreme Court] Has decided to hear their case. ”

“And again, as I have said many times, we have to judge individuals on the basis of their own merits, and we cannot look at their race or ethnicity only to meet with those who say, you know, we need different races or There will be opportunities for people who don’t have qualifications. Everyone has to work hard, and this is America. Look at me. I’m an immigrant. When I came to the United States as a young girl, I didn’t say a word of English. It didn’t stop me from working hard. “Kim said.

Kim also told Gadget Clock Digital that Asian Americans were also unfairly targeted during the Kovid-19 epidemic because the virus originated in China.

He said his first job as a new member of the House of Representatives was to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to advocate for members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community who have been targeted for their racially motivated crimes. . Kim called it “unjust” and “heartbreaking” in the wake of the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community, which rose 73% in 2020, according to FBI data.

“So I talked and said that Asian American issues are American issues, and not an ethnic or an Asian American responsible for Covid. So I talked and we introduced the law. But I think at the end of the day, people really want to respect each other. We must treat each other with respect and see each other as Americans, because no matter how many bills or resolutions we introduce and pass, we cannot treat them with hatred or remove hatred from our hearts and minds. The other must be treated with respect. “

Kim is also advocating for the recall of LA District Attorney (DA) George Gascon, who congresswoman says failing to put criminals behind bars is hurting Californians, especially in the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“She is in the wrong position. You know, instead of being a district attorney, he should be a public defender first. And a part of my district is in Los Angeles County, so we see my electorate, especially small businesses, being harmed by his inaction to keep those criminals in prison. So my advice to him is, you do your job. ”

Kim referred to California’s Proposition 47, which states that crimes are re-classified as misdemeanors and allows offenders to get out of prison early because they are overcrowded.

“And also, DA Gascon’s inability to do his job, I think, is responsible for the increase in crime in our communities, especially in my district.… So I really appreciate the people who are working hard to remember DA Gascon, and We need a better person to fill that position and maybe he can return to be a public defender, “he said.

A campaign to withdraw Gascon has gained traction due to the rise in violent crime in LA.