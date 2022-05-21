Young Nova Scotians facing ‘tough decisions’ as cost of living skyrockets – Halifax

Young Nova Scotians facing ‘powerful choices’ as cost of living skyrockets – Halifax



The rising cost of living has been prime of thoughts for a lot of in Nova Scotia as the value of primary wants like housing, groceries and gasoline proceed to extend whereas wages fail to maintain up.

The financial crunch is being particularly felt by youth and younger adults, who’ve had much less time to settle into their careers and accumulate wealth earlier than inflation started spiraling out of management.

Whereas school or college is regarded as a method for folks to enhance their skills to get a greater-paying job, the scenario is forcing some to rethink their training.

“We’ve heard lots of tales from of us, particularly by means of the pandemic and now shifting ahead, who’ve needed to make some powerful choices round having the ability to entry training,” mentioned Lydia Houck, the manager director of College students Nova Scotia.

“Whether or not or not it’s selecting to go to a different province to review, selecting to take a while off to go to work, or, within the case of some worldwide college students, truly going residence simply because the prices are untenable right here.”

Mahmoud Sayed, a 19-yr-outdated pupil at Dalhousie College, informed World Information that if costs preserve rising, he gained’t be capable to proceed his put up-secondary research.



Mahmoud Sayed, 19, just lately needed to tackle a second half-time job, along with his full-time research, to maintain up with the cost of living.



Full-time research and half-time work is lots to have on his plate, however just lately he needed to choose up a second half-time job simply to maintain up.

“I believe I’m living the worst life of a pupil proper now,” he mentioned with amusing. “I don’t have lots of free time … and I’m working one other job (in) safety to afford myself extra money.”

The excessive cost of living means he has to reside together with his mother and father, mentioned Sayed.

“As a pupil and as a component-time (employee), I don’t have that earnings to make me reside, which made me reside with my mother and father,” he mentioned.

“In fact, I take pupil loans, however that’s not sufficient. Fuel costs are actually excessive, insurance coverage is actually excessive, and in addition the bills we’d like as a pupil for books … tuition.

“These days, I’ve to assume twice earlier than I spend any greenback.”

‘Lose-lose situation’

In line with RBC’s Youthful Cities Actual Affordability Index, which measures earnings compared to cost of living for 27 cities throughout the nation, Halifax is Canada’s least reasonably priced metropolis for folks aged 15 to 29.

“Regionally, Canadian cities within the East are the least reasonably priced general, primarily as a result of east coast wage low cost, whereas cities in Alberta and Quebec supply extra alternatives for younger folks to save cash,” mentioned a launch from RBC.



RBC’s Actual Affordability Index suggests Halifax is Canada’s least reasonably priced metropolis for younger folks, when evaluating common wages to the cost of living.



One massive issue driving affordability is the rising cost of housing.

In line with leases.ca’s Might 2022 hire report, the typical month-to-month cost to hire in Halifax final month was $1,621 for a one-bed room and $1,962 for a two-bed room. In February 2020, these numbers have been $1,286 and $1,614, respectively.

Nova Scotia’s scorching housing market, with bidding wars and homes usually promoting for a whole bunch of hundreds of {dollars} above asking, can be making it more and more tough for folks to avoid wasting for a down fee.

There’s at the moment a two per cent hire cap in place, however that’s set to raise on the finish of 2023. That loss of hire management is a supply of anxiousness for twenty-four-yr-outdated Douglas Wetmore.

Wetmore rents a two-bed room house in Halifax together with his accomplice. He mentioned they’re in a “lucky place” the place they’re in a position to keep afloat with the assistance of household, however their month-to-month hire of about $1,800 – beneath common for a two-bed room house – is making issues powerful.

“Not solely is that absurd in its personal proper, but it surely places stress on us as a result of if the 2 per cent hire cap have been to raise at any second, there’s no telling how a lot our hire would go up, and if it could instantly displace us,” he mentioned.

1:54

Inflation charges present cost of practically all the pieces rising





Inflation charges present cost of practically all the pieces rising



The cost of living, particularly in peninsular Halifax, has compelled some of his pals to maneuver out of the town.

However since many roles and companies stay in Halifax, shifting away isn’t essentially an answer – particularly whereas gasoline costs proceed to rise and public transportation is unreliable exterior of the city core.

“Many of my pals who’ve moved exterior of the peninsula are actually struggling to pay for gasoline simply to get to city,” mentioned Wetmore.

“If you need that dependable public transit different, your solely possibility is to reside downtown the place you’re coping with one other cost. So, it’s a lose-lose situation.

“The issues are coming at us from so many angles.”

Wetmore mentioned the federal government ought to preserve the hire cap in place longer to offer stability and preserve folks from being displaced as soon as it lifts.

“It’s not the lengthy-time period answer that we’d like for affordability, but it surely does alleviate lots of the stress within the brief time period,” he mentioned.

“That’s what folks want proper now to maintain comfy.”

In phrases of lengthy-time period affordability, Wetmore mentioned additional measures are wanted to stop so-known as “renovictions” and enhance affordability within the downtown core.

Earlier within the week, Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster mentioned the province is engaged on a focused package deal of aid for these with decrease incomes.

MacMaster mentioned following a cupboard assembly Thursday that aid will likely be coming “quickly” for folks on earnings help and people with decrease incomes, constructing on a package deal that was introduced in March.

That $13.2-million package deal included a one-time fee of $150 to folks on earnings help, and to these eligible to obtain the province’s heating help rebate amongst different measures.

Nevertheless, MacMaster dominated out a lower in gasoline taxes, saying they supply wanted income that goes to enhance the province’s roads and highways.

Fuel costs within the province are nicely over $2 a litre whereas the inflation charge as of final month sits at 7.1 per cent, in line with Statistics Canada.

– with information from Amber Fryday, Graeme Benjamin and The Canadian Press