Young people preparing for government jobs caught in robbery: Show latest crime news in Delhi

Young people preparing for government jobs caught in robbery

A young man preparing for a government job has been arrested in a robbery case. Two other accused have also been arrested. Police have seized Rs 1.2 lakh and a two-wheeler from him. The accused have been identified as Swarup Nagar’s Rajkumar, Karan Kumar and Chandrapal.Accused Chandrapal is preparing for competitive exams, for which he was also taking coaching from an institute. He needed money to pay the fee, so he joined the robbery with two of his accomplices.

Planning such a robbery

On October 7, a factory worker approached Prince to supply the market. On that day, the employee had to take a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh. The prince found out. In such a situation, he along with his two accomplices Karan and Chandrapal planned a robbery. The plan was to rob the factory workers as they returned with the money. The prince also told him to beat him at the time of the incident, so that no one would suspect him.

Fugitive with money in bag

At 4.30 pm, while employee Brijanandan Yadav was returning from Champion Tempo with Rajkumar in cash, Karan and Chandrapal, who were on a two-wheeler, overtook the tempo at Bhalswa Dairy area and stopped the tempo. After beating the two, the accused fled with Rs 2.5 lakh in his bag.

A police team set a trap and caught the three

According to DCP Sagarsinh Kalsi, on October 9, the AATS team was informed that two days ago, three accused involved in a robbery of Rs 2.5 lakh in Bhalswa Dairy area would be coming to Buradi, 60 feet road. A police team set a trap and caught the three. The interrogation of the accused revealed that the prince was driving the tempo. It supplies chocolates and other items from the Libaspur factory to the Azad Market and Sadar Bazaar area.