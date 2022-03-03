Young Ukrainian couple married early when Russia invaded; now, they’re fighting for freedom



A young Ukrainian couple became a symbol of love and strength for the country when they decided to get married three months before their planned wedding in May when Russia launched an invasion of their homeland.

Yarina Areva, a 21-year-old woman older than her age, told Gadget Clock Digital that she and her 24-year-old husband, Savitoslav Fursin, had discussed “marrying in the early days of the war” when Putin attacked, but they “didn’t really believe it”. It will happen.

When the attack began, her mother called the known priests in the area and found someone to marry the couple without a formal marriage certificate, which is very unusual in Ukraine, but the priest agreed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The hardest two days of my life [were in] The beginning of the war, “Areva told Gadget Clock Digital, but since then, she and other Ukrainians have become more accustomed to the sound of explosions and news of attacks on TV.

Areva and Fursin joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force shortly after their marriage. The couple is based in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and is the main target of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A convoy of Russian military vehicles has been stranded outside the city for several days as the Putin government plans to seize it.

Russia, meanwhile, is launching a missile attack on its capital. Areva described two huge explosions that struck the city on Wednesday – one that woke her up at 1:30 a.m. and lit up her house during the day.

He did not leave the shelter for seven days and said civilians who are not actively fighting need a secret passcode to go outside for their own protection.

Her husband was on a combat mission with the Territorial Defense Force on Thursday when he spoke to Gadget Clock Digital. Troops are in the second row, assisting Ukraine’s armed forces in their efforts to push back from Kyiv against Russian military forces.

“After the last mission, he was completely exhausted,” Arieva said. “[H]Couldn’t find common words to describe what he wanted and what he thought and it was awful She hasn’t slept for two days … but she has [in shelter] For three days, and he had a chance to rest a little. So, it was good for him … when he was taken on the next mission. “

He added that Fursin was “the second commander of his group” of about 15 soldiers, despite not having “much military experience” because “his father and his father-in-law were soldiers, and they told him some things.”

“He’s very, very physically, very strong, and he loves sports, and he has some knowledge of armor, so he was one of the best in his team,” Arieva explained.

While Kyiv remains unharmed as it is bombed by missile strikes, southern cities are fighting harder to fight the Russian military. Kherson, a strategically important city near the Black Sea, fell to Russian forces on Wednesday evening, becoming the first major city since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine last week.

But Areva and Fursin are optimistic about Ukraine’s future.

“People here are pretty sure we’re going to win,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time. And we’re also laughing at the Russians. We’re joking, we’re telling anecdotes – not just about the Russians. [the] The situation, “he told Gadget Clock Digital.

He described the Russians as “very aggressive” and “furious” about Ukraine’s strong opposition.

Areva is a member of Ukraine’s European Solidarity Party’s deputy city council, which has expressed opposition to some of Zelensky’s policies and the Servant of the People’s Party, but the 21-year-old says she can now see the past of that opposition.

“We had a lot of political arguments with the Servant of the People’s Party, so I didn’t really appreciate his politics, but at the moment, I have no right to criticize him, and he’s doing his best. He’s protecting us. The country, he’s doing his job, and He’s really good at doing his job. So this is not the time for some political conspiracy … and I support him as a president of my country, “he said.

Instead of honeymooning in the Maldives or Italy when the war is over, Areva wants to smoke a cigarette, renovate her flat and “start a new family life” that is “quiet and happy.”

“And maybe, sometime, when I was 30 or 35, having children, but not now when Russia still exists on the world map,” he said.