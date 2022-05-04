World

Young Yankees fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball by Blue Jays fan

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin

Young Yankees fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball by Blue Jays fan

“That’s what’s special about this game, man,” Aaron Judge said. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear, everybody is a fan, everybody appreciates this game.”
#Young #Yankees #fan #tears #joy #gifted #Aaron #Judge039s #ball #Blue #Jays #fan

READ Also  Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for White House’s debunked claim about Border Patrol ‘whipping’ migrants

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment