The Toronto Blue Jays are watching the game from the second deck of the Fan Rogers Center, in the sixth inning on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Jazz caught a home run ball.

The man pumps his fist into the air in celebration then quickly hands the ball over to a young fan wearing a Yankees cap and jazz shirt.

The boy was overwhelmed with emotion and threw his arms around the stranger and cried.

During the MLB broadcast, a commentator said, “Two people who have never met become lifelong friends in a house run by a judge at that moment.” “A young Yankee fan wearing a Blue J Fan Jazz shirt is calling home run ball a second. And he’s not giving it to anyone. He’s catching that baseball, isn’t he?”

A video of the sweet moment with a caption posted on Major League Baseball’s official Twitter page reads: “Enjoy. Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jess fan made this baby night!”

According to MLB.com, “this is the specialty of this game,” the judge said of the moment after the game. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear. Everyone is a fan; everyone appreciates the game. It’s great. I have to watch that video; it’s special.”

The Yankees won 9-1.