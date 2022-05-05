World

Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball – Gadget Clock

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball – Gadget Clock

Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball – Gadget Clock

web 220504 aaron judge giancarlo stanton

Derek Rodriguez just had a few days he will never forget.

The 9-year-old New York Yankees fan went viral in the Rogers Centre stands on Tuesday after he was handed an Aaron Judge home run ball by Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. After Lanzillotta’s gesture, the two hugged it out in a heartwarming moment.

“I’m really excited,” Rodriguez told The Athletic. “My dream is to meet Aaron Judge, and well, I’m really happy that I got the ball from his home run.”

On Wednesday, Judge helped make Rodriguez’s dream come true.

Rodriguez got to meet his favorite player in the dugout before the Yankees’ series finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In this case, crying is absolutely allowed in baseball.

#Young #Yankees #Fan #Meets #Aaron #Judge #Receiving #Home #Run #Ball #NBC #York

READ Also  RNC votes for Iowa, New Hampshire to retain status as first contests of 2024 primary

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment