Youngboys As Past Drake for Billboard No. 1 Album Slot

1 on the Billboard album chart, Youngboy Never Broke Again’s new release, 21-year-old from Baton Rouge, LA, narrowly beat fourth-week sales for “Certified Lover Boy”. Streaming smash by Drake, which was dropped after three consecutive weeks at the helm.

According to Billboard, Youngboy’s “Honestly, Kentrell” totaled 137,000 album units (including 186 million streams and 10,000 in traditional sales), squeaking by 135,000 overall sales units for “Certified Boyfriend Boy”. enough for.

“Honestly, Kentrell” became the fourth No. 1 album in less than two years for Youngboy, who awaits trial in Louisiana, where he faces federal charges that he has a criminal record. Unlicensed gun. Youngboy was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearms charges in Baton Rouge in September 2020, when his album “Top” became his third No. 1 in less than a year.

Youngboy – one of the most popular musicians on YouTube – has been battling legal problems since signing with Atlantic Records as a teenager in 2016. In the present case, his lawyers have stated that he himself did not possess any of the banned substances and is trying to suppress. They say the evidence was obtained unconstitutionally, according to court filings.