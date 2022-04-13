Youngkin puts all Loudoun County school board members in hot seat in mid-terms



Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Yankin A bill that puts all nine Loudoun County school board members on the ballot during the November election cycle this year is one year ahead of schedule.

“The past few years have fully identified some of the real challenges with the Loudoun County School Board. And so, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, my amendment empowers parents to choose their school board. This election may reflect the will of the parents.” Yankin told 7News.

The board was scheduled to vote in 2023.

“Contrary to any other provision of the law, the election for the nine districts of the Loudoun County School Board will be held on November 5, 2022,” the HB 1138 amendment states, 7 News reported.

The move comes after Yankin created an electoral platform Education policy And after his victory in November, he noted that his campaign had become a “parent-led movement.”

Loudown County Schools have been the focus of controversy in Virginia for the past two years, with two high-profile ones. Allegations of sexual harassment In the district, as well as parents are complaining that the school system is teaching critical race theory.

In October last year, just before Yankee’s election, news spread that school officials had transferred a teenager from one high school in the district to another after allegations of sexual harassment against a female student. He was later charged with assaulting a second-grader.

A judge found him guilty In both cases .

On his first day in Yankin’s office, he authorized the Virginia Attorney General to investigate possible wrongdoing by members of the Loudoun County School Board over sexual harassment.

Loudoun County parents and students served the school board with an affidavit in February for refusing to comply with an executive order by Yankin, which made masks optional in the classroom.

The Loudown County media team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.