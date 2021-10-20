Your 2GB mobile data runs out quickly? Know how to save your 2GB Internet Data as it runs out quickly – Your 2GB mobile data gets blown away? You can save like this, learn how

Does 2 GB data available on a smartphone every day fall short for you? Do you think that the net becomes fast, then Android users can keep an eye on their smartphone’s data consumption using the handset’s internal tools. However, these devices have limited features and are often difficult to find, as most phone companies change the interface and settings page in different ways.

Well, there are many apps in the Google Play Store, which can do a little more and give users more control over the apps and their data consumption. Also, users are more likely to visit these apps as they are more easily accessible than the data management options buried inside the Settings page. Let’s know about some such apps:

Datally: This app is free. Dataly can help users identify data intensive apps and provide tools to prevent overuse. With Data Meter users can keep track of the data consumption of all the apps on the device. The data saver button activates the data saving tool for all apps. It can be used for various apps using the Manage Date tool. It also gives detailed reports on the data consumption of apps in the last hour, day, week or month. Next is the Bubbles feature. It delivers real-time updates on the data consumption of the app on the home screen in a bubble-shaped pop-up.

Samsung Max: Samsung Max can be a very effective data saving tool for users who rely heavily on mobile data. Inspired by the discontinued Opera Max, the app works by directing all traffic through its encrypted servers where it sends all photos, videos, audio files and web pages back to the user’s device. This reduces the file size and makes the file/content load faster using less data. The app also has a data saving mode which gives a glimpse of the data usage of all the apps on the smartphone. It also gives an option to block data usage of apps running in the background. A lot of apps continue to sync and update, even when they are not being used. Despite being a Samsung app, it works with all Android smartphones running Android. This app is also free.

Linq: Link is not a typical data management app, but can help users save precious mobile data. It can help users to switch from mobile data to WiFi network (whenever they have access to one). It also gives an option to connect to PDOA (Public Data Office Aggregator) and WiFi networks around you created by other Link users who are willing to share their unused mobile data with others. Anyone who wishes to offer public WiFi can sign up to become a PDOA after completing eKYC.