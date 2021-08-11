Your $4.39 Latte From the Local Roaster Could Soon Cost More

Jeff Taylor, co-owner of Bird Rock Coffee Roasters in San Diego, said shipping bottlenecks delayed his usual purchase of specialty arabica beans from El Salvador by almost a month and a half. So he had to buy smaller amounts of coffee from the United States as a temporary fix. Mr Taylor has yet to raise prices, but he expects him to do so by the end of the year.

The big question is what will happen to the supply from Brazil. The country, which exports 34 million bags of coffee beans on average each year, has been hit by a series of climatic shocks – drought and plunging temperatures.

Temperatures last month fell below 27 degrees Fahrenheit, about half of what is normal and the kind of cold that can damage or even kill coffee trees.

“An intense cold frost normally burns the leaves and branches of the coffee tree, reducing the quality and quantity of coffee bean production,” said Kevon Rhiney, assistant professor in the geography department at Rutgers University, where he specializes in the coffee industry.

July also marks the start of the wildfire season in Brazil. After this year’s drought – the worst in nearly a century in parts of the country – it could be devastating.

If the damage is severe enough, growers may have to “pull” their trees or cut them down to the base, which means it will be three years before the next harvest, Rhiney said. If they only need to prune branches, harvest could be delayed for a year.

Often the decision comes down to whether the grower can afford to pay someone to prune or pull up the trees. To do nothing is to risk continually poor harvests which could spill over into the world market.

Salomón Shamosh, general manager of Boicot Café in Mexico City, buys her coffee exclusively in Mexico, but said prices were rising there due to problems in Brazil.