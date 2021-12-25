Your bank account may be empty due to online games, keep children away from it; Learn how to save

Now in the digital age, online fraud is also increasing rapidly. Hackers steal the important data of people by giving all kinds of tempting offers through the games app. This can also empty your account.

In the digital age, people’s craze for online games is increasing. But it can also be dangerous for you, money can also be lost from your account. Recently, a similar case happened in Ujjain, where a child emptied his grandfather’s bank account in the guise of redeeming coupons in an online game. Another similar case came up in Ujjain, where Rs 25,000 was deducted from the employee’s account. When questioned, it was found that the employee’s son had downloaded many games from the Play Store, on which charges had to be paid.

Now in the digital age, online fraud is also increasing rapidly. Hackers steal the important data of people by giving all kinds of tempting offers through the games app. This can also empty your account. At the same time, there are many online gaming apps that charge you more money for using them or in return give your necessary data to other platforms. In this situation we need to stay safe. Let’s know how to keep your phone safe.

use these numbers

In the case of online fraud, the government has created a toll free number-155260. In case of online fraud, call this number and inform. Cyber ​​cell tries to resolve you at the earliest in such case.

Keep kids away from online games

If your child also plays online games and uses your phone, then stop him from using online games. But if you have two phones, don’t give him a phone with bank details. Otherwise your account may be vulnerable to online fraud.

cyber expert advice