Your car insurance claim can be rejected! Know- What are the reasons why Your car insurance claim can be rejected because these can be the reasons – Your car insurance claim can be rejected! Know – what can be the reasons

Rakesh Kaul. Generally we all expect that our motor insurance company will cover any claims made during the term of the policy. However, most of us do not read the policy document and remain unaware of the scope and exclusions of our policy. so insurance […]

Rakesh Kaul.

Generally we all expect that our motor insurance company will cover any claims made during the term of the policy. However, most of us do not read the policy document and remain unaware of the scope and exclusions of our policy. In such a case, an insurance claim can be rejected on the basis of these fine prints, which can lead to financial loss along with disappointment. Here are some of the reasons why the claim will be rejected or not paid in full. Let’s know:

Insured Declared Value (IDV): IDV is the value of your vehicle at the time of purchasing the insurance. This is the amount you will get in case your vehicle is stolen or there is a total loss. It is highly recommended that you get the correct IDV which is closest to the cost of the market value of your vehicle as any lower or higher value may affect the claim in future.

No Claim Bonus (NCB): This is a reward (rebate) given by the insurance company to the insured at the time of policy renewal for not making any claim requests during the policy year. Declaring the correct claim status is very important to get accurate NCB as per the range (usually between 20 to 50%), as wrong declaration may lead to conflict at the time of claim. False NCB declaration may adversely affect claim settlement.

Delay in intimation of claim: After an accident occurs, there is a time limit before which you must inform the insurance company. Any excessive delay in notifying the insurance company can lead to rejection of the claim. The policy contract advises the policy holder to notify the insurer immediately upon occurrence of an incident (accident).

Driving without licence/invalid licence: The driver of the vehicle should have a valid and effective licence. For example, if he has a license to drive a two-wheeler, but gets into an accident while driving the car, the claim will be rejected. The license must not have expired, and must be in force at the date and time of the accident.

Lack of insurable interest: This means that the owner has failed to register and transfer the insurance in his name. In such a case if your vehicle gets into an accident then the claim will not be entertained by the insurer as there is no legal transfer of ownership through RTO. In simple words, the policy holder should be the registered owner of the vehicle.

Modifications to the vehicle: Any modifications done to the vehicle like installing CNG kit, fitting music system, amplifier etc should be reported to the insurer and the policyholder should cover the same by paying an additional premium. If you do not declare these changes, your claim may be rejected.

Misrepresentation of facts: When you buy your policy, you have to come across about the condition of your car, your past insurance history, etc. Making false declaration may render your policy invalid and hence canceled by the insurance company.

Non-renewal of insurance: If you do not renew your car insurance policy on time, your policy will lapse. In such a situation, if your car gets into an accident, the insurance company will not consider the claim and will reject it. You will have to bear all the expenses from your own pocket.

(Note: The author is the Chief Distribution Officer at Edelweiss General Insurance and the information expressed herein is personal. Please read the offer document carefully before purchasing any insurance policy.)