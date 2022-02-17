Your email is being tracked – learn the secret advertisers don’t want you to know



Impossible to track online. Still, you can take steps that make a difference.

When it comes to your email, you may not realize that advertisers, marketers, companies, and even scammers have an easy way to track you – just a tiny pixel.

What is pixel tracking?

You can’t see them, but many of the emails you receive have hidden pixel trackers Technically, this microscopic pixel is computer code embedded in the core of an email, usually hidden in an image.

In general, pixel-tracking allows marketers, advertisers and companies to collect data about you, such as:

The number of times you open an email

The operating system you use

When you open the email

Your IP address can give you an idea of ​​your location

What kind of device do you use to open email?

Detailed data is automatically returned to the sender, without you having to click on a link or even respond. This may sound like an invasion of privacy, but it is legal and different from when hackers and scammers use this tactic.

In this case, it becomes all about monitoring your activity.

When it comes to monitoring, spyware is malicious software that tracks everything from the sites you visit to the passwords you type. Click or click here for six signs that your phone is infected with so-called stockware. .

How to detect an email scam

Pesky marketing emails are one thing, and we’ll talk about how to stop it. But first, let’s review the red flags that you need to send an email directly to Trash:

There is a request for personal information.

The “from” address and display name do not match

The “to” address resembles a familiar business or acquaintance, with one or two character variations.

It needs immediate attention.

It is full of poor spelling or grammar. (Often, this seems like something “off”)

There is a request to click on a link or download a document or file that you did not request

Most of these clues are easily identifiable, but you won’t see a microscopic pixel hidden in an email.

Good news if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac

Apple automatically prevents senders from recovering your IP address, starting with iOS 15, macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15.

In addition, when you receive an email the email content is downloaded privately, not when you view it. This means that only generic data is sent back to marketers, companies and anyone else who is tracking you via email.

Mail privacy protection features are not enabled by default Here’s how to turn them on:

On an iPhone or iPad: Go Settings > Mail > Protection of personal information . Turn on Protect mail activity .

> > . Turn on . On a Mac: In the Mail app, select Mail > PreferencesThen click Privacy. Select Protect mail activity.

What about Gmail, Windows and Android users?

The easiest way to prevent pixel-tracking is to block images from being shown in your email. If the pixels don’t appear, the code probably won’t work.

In Gmail on the computer: Click Gear icon And select See all settings . Under General, scroll down and click Ask before displaying external images Under Image Options. Click Preservation of changes Located at the bottom of the page.

And select . Under General, scroll down and click Under Image Options. Click Located at the bottom of the page. In the Gmail app: Tap Three line menu In the upper corner> Settings > Choose your account . Scroll down Pictures Under data usage. Click it, then choose Ask before displaying external images .

In the upper corner> > . Scroll down Under data usage. Click it, then choose . Yahoo Mail: Click Settings > More strategies > Email viewing . Scroll down. Under Show images in messages, select Ask before showing external images . The page will be refreshed and saved automatically.

> > . Scroll down. Under Show images in messages, select . The page will be refreshed and saved automatically. In Outlook, click File > Options > Trusted center. To like Trust center settings > Automatic download From the left hand blade. Select Do not automatically download images to HTML e-mail messages or RSS items. Click All right Save.

