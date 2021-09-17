Your finances took a hit from the pandemic. Here’s what you do now.

As far as that tax return is concerned, it doesn’t hurt to organize all the tax data during the last few months of the calendar year. It is a record of your recent past and a window into your long-term future (eg, by way of any notation about retirement savings). This process can also serve as a reminder that there is at least one more thing you can do at present to help yourself while handing out less money to various government bodies.

Prepare yourself now and you can file in 2022 as early as possible and get whatever refund you have coming your way quickly. A note of caution: Donna Trainor, a financial planner and accountant in Atlanta who has done extensive free work with people at risk of losing their homes, worries that recipients of new, monthly tax credit payments may not realize that. This is an advance type. Getting it now means you won’t get the same size tax refund as you normally would, so you’ll need to take any such expectation out of your 2022 budget.

Don’t just think about the devastation.

Now, for the search questions about your feelings.

Even for those accustomed to financial uncertainty, the pandemic has added to the kind of frightening thinking that can suffocate your ability to plan and prioritize.

In Hollywood, among a class of workers who resemble theater people like Stephen, the custodian of our money, even the most successful are often gripped by fear, said Leighan Micko, Whose financial planning firm often works with people who move from gig to gig.

“The fear was that things would take longer to recover,” she said. “People thought they had to pursue other means of employment.” The thing they really hoped to avoid was what they called “Plan Z,” code for former jobs in various industries they were hoping they’d never have to take again.

Ms. Miko sees a kind of psychological wound all around her, even among those who make $600,000 a year. Cry them in a river, but they know full well that even in the absence of a pandemic, a year with only $30,000 in earnings could easily be around the next corner. To help those who can’t imagine doing anything beyond dream jobs, she has worked very hard to achieve it, she makes plans and tries to achieve them.

“Reducing fatality means ensuring that every safety net has multiple layers,” she said. “Because at some point, they’re going to fall through first and then second.”