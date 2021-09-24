Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

US recommendations on booster shots

A US government advisory panel has recommended booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for adults over 65, for people ages 18 to 64 with underlying conditions, and for residents of long-term care homes, But it refused to support additional doses for workers. Those who may be at high risk at work.

The White House is likely to promote and launch a plan for booster shots as soon as today, in keeping with the administration’s intention to begin offering additional doses this week. In a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated Americans said they would opt for a booster if a dose was available.

Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients were not up for debate before the panel. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing data for the Moderna booster, but has not received an application from Johnson & Johnson. Several experts backed the mix-and-match strategy and indicated that they would revisit the issue as new data emerges.

Analysis: For adults over the age of 80, there is strong support for booster shots to prevent serious illnesses and hospitalizations, says our reporter Apoorva Mandavili. “They’re at high risk, and their immunity isn’t great to start with and drops off quickly,” she said. He said this is less clear to young people. “There, the data is not showing drop-off yet.”