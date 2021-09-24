Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
US recommendations on booster shots
A US government advisory panel has recommended booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for adults over 65, for people ages 18 to 64 with underlying conditions, and for residents of long-term care homes, But it refused to support additional doses for workers. Those who may be at high risk at work.
The White House is likely to promote and launch a plan for booster shots as soon as today, in keeping with the administration’s intention to begin offering additional doses this week. In a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated Americans said they would opt for a booster if a dose was available.
Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients were not up for debate before the panel. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing data for the Moderna booster, but has not received an application from Johnson & Johnson. Several experts backed the mix-and-match strategy and indicated that they would revisit the issue as new data emerges.
Analysis: For adults over the age of 80, there is strong support for booster shots to prevent serious illnesses and hospitalizations, says our reporter Apoorva Mandavili. “They’re at high risk, and their immunity isn’t great to start with and drops off quickly,” she said. He said this is less clear to young people. “There, the data is not showing drop-off yet.”
Boris Johnson’s attention-grabbing US tour
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, made headlines when he visited the US this week, asking the world to grow up and accept the challenge of climate change; making fun of France’s nervous reaction to the US-Australia-UK submarine deal; And even clearing up confusion about how many children she has (six).
The journalist-turned-politician has used humor, often at his own expense, to raise serious issues. But it is not clear how well this light-hearted style carries over to Britain’s post-Brexit position on the global stage. One British observer said, “The problem with being a comedy act is that then you are not taken seriously.” That’s why we were not consulted on Afghanistan.
Britain has yet to make progress on a trade deal with the US, one of the main selling points of Brexit. President Biden has also made it clear that he will object to any British action that threatens peace in Northern Ireland, such as his pledge to change his post-Brexit business arrangements.
Submarine Alliance: The agreement is a bright spot in trans-Atlantic relations, making Britain a key US ally in the geopolitical confrontation with China. But in France, the collapse of its own arrangement with Australia has raised questions about a possible discrepancy between France’s vision of its role in the world and its actual power.
Biden’s Foreign Policy: The US president’s recent moves have sparked complaints that his approach is similar to that of his predecessor.
Boko Haram’s wave of defections
In Nigeria, 7,000 fighters of the shadowy Boko Haram terrorist group have defected along with their family members since the death of the group’s leader. They have since been relocated to a compound in Maiduguri, a town they once terrorized, and residents of the surrounding are horrified.
No matter how weak Boko Haram is, it does not mean that the terrorist threat to the people of Northeast Nigeria is over. Fighters from a rival splinter group – Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP – are heading into the vacuum left behind by the organization, bringing with them truckloads of military equipment.
Six former Boko Haram members spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity. Most have described surrendering largely for practical reasons – because they were tired of living in the bush, for example, or because they felt the choice was between leaving the government or going to ISWAP, where they were forced to serve as slaves. There was a fear of being treated as
Defection: Although hundreds of Boko Haram members have previously gone through Nigeria’s radicalization program, Operation Safe Corridor, thousands have never surrendered before as they do now.
first person: A former top Boko Haram commander said the group’s long-time leader, Abubakar Shekau, self-exploded when he was ambushed his stronghold in the Sambisa forest. “It was devastating,” he said. “Sambisa was silent. Not even the sound of a flour mill. The whole area was in mourning.”
Breaking News
from America
This week, The Times Magazine published its annual Voyage issue, in which writers and photographers capture snapshots of life around the world, from Kiev above to Las Vegas. Take a tour with us.
For the first time ever, Met. a black musician
In its 138 years, the Metropolitan Opera, the largest performing arts institution in America, has won nearly 300 titles. Hasn’t been done by a black musician – until now.
Closed for a year and a half because of the pandemic, the company will reopen on Monday with “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terence Blanchard, a jazz trumpeter and composer best known for scoring Spike Lee films.
“The Black Lives Matter movement had a major impact, at a time when theater and opera companies were being looked at under a microscope in terms of their sense of social responsibility,” Peter Gelb, general manager of the Met, Zachary Woolf, told The Times. . Classical Music Editor. “It felt like it was important for the Met to respond.”
“There’s a complete sense of distrust there,” Blanchard recalled of his call with Gelb. “Is this really happening? Does it happen? Just so fast? I get a call, and then my Opera is going to the Met?”
“Fire” is a brazenly emotional tale of family troubles, sexual abuse, self-discovery, and self-acceptance that echoes Puccini and Bizet at once, even as it resonates with Robert Ward, Douglas Moore’s 20 Recalls the strong work of the middle of the 20th century. and Carlisle Floyd.
Read more about Opera here. And hear more highlights from Blanchard’s oeuvre.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
A good corn soup is creamy and sweet; A Better Corn Soup is spicy, refreshing and addictive. Don’t skimp on garnishes for extra heat or crunch.
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.