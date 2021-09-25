Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
We’re covering the US preparing for the resignation of an American diplomat over Covid booster shots and the deportation of Haitian immigrants.
US takes steps to roll out Kovid booster shots
A day after drug regulators authorized a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for some Americans, a panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specified who should qualify.
CDC science advisories unanimously supported the booster shot for adults over age 65 and residents of long-term care facilities. He also endorsed shots for people aged 18 to 64 with underlying conditions. With the end of the week people may start getting shots.
US drug regulators on Wednesday authorized booster shots for older and higher-risk adults and people with high-risk jobs.
Our Science and Global Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli breaks down the debate about boosters.
Why are booster shots necessary for these vulnerable populations?
There is little disagreement about whether older adults — for example, those over 80 — should get booster shots. The evidence is pretty clear: They are at high risk, and their immunity isn’t great to begin with and drops off quickly.
But many experts are asking the question, “What’s the goal here?” We don’t want to risk infection in older adults, but for everyone else, avoiding all infections may not be the right goal, as these vaccines are never going to work.
What they are saying is that instead, the goal of these vaccines should be to prevent serious disease and hospitalization. And there, the data is not yet showing a decline in young people.
What about the counterarguments from WHO officials and countries with very low vaccination rates that the US should spread the money?
In practice, Covax has had a lot of problems keeping up with its promises to vaccine companies and countries. They will fall short of their target by about 25 per cent by the end of this year. Clearly, it is not as simple as making supplements for rich countries and feeding poor countries at the same time.
The reality is that billions of people are still illiterate, and there is a limit to how many vaccines can be made. Many public health experts I’ve talked to say that if we continue to give boosters to rich people, while most of the world’s population doesn’t have supplements, we’re actually risking the emergence of new forms that are more dangerous. Can compared to Delta.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
Competition to replace Merkel intensifies
As Germans prepare to vote for her successor on Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel was traveling the country and unexpectedly involved in campaigning – a sign that her conservatives were still in a perilous position.
For weeks, polls have shown the Social Democratic Party to stay ahead of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union. But in the last week, conservatives have narrowed the gap to around three percentage points.
For Germany and for Merkel’s legacy, a lot is at stake. Merkel has been in power since 2005, and many young people in the country know her only as their leader.
Reference: For years, the Social Democrats were the forgotten junior partners in government. They are now running one of their strongest campaigns in years, with a clear message on issues ranging from raising the minimum wage to creating more affordable housing. His candidate, Olaf Scholz, has described himself as the best fit for Merkel’s successor.
US diplomat resigns over Haiti deportation
Daniel Foote, the senior US diplomat overseeing Haiti policy, submitted a letter to the State Department describing the Biden administration’s “inhuman, unfavorable decision” to send Haitian migrants back to a country ravaged by a major earthquake and political turmoil. was severely criticized. .
About 1,400 Haitian migrants traveling from Mexico and Central America to the Texas border have been deported since Sunday, even as Haitian officials urged the US to grant a “humanitarian moratorium”.
Foote was appointed special envoy to Haiti in July, just weeks after President Jovenel Mosse was killed in his bedroom during a night raid on his residence. In his letter, Foote demystified the “circle of international political interference in Haiti” that “has consistently produced disastrous consequences.”
description: Foote is said to have pushed for more oversight and responsibilities in his job as envoy to Haiti, which was dismissed by senior State Department officials.
Breaking News
News from Asia and Australia
Now there are two Australia: one with covid and one that has managed to keep it out. In Perth, offices, pubs and stadiums are as full and as normal as ever. In Sydney, residents are approaching their 14th week of lockdown. The confidence of 2020, when the lockdown brought the outbreak to its peak, has been replaced by doubt, fatigue and a battle over how much freedom or risk should be allowed in a delta-defined future.
art and ideas
art that sees what women see
As Nina Siegel reports for The Times, the exhibition “Close-Up”, which opened on Sunday at Baylor in Basel, Switzerland, asks visitors to reflect on how female artists view their portrait subjects. .
Curated by Theodora Wischer, the show of nearly 100 artworks from 1870 to the present day is painted by nine women, including Mary Cassatt, Frida Kahlo, Cindy Sherman, and Marlene Dumas. It asks: is there such a thing as the “female gaze”? If the “male gaze” is related to the way in which men view women’s bodies as subject matter, then what happens when women draw portraits? Do they see their subjects differently?
“The show allows you to participate in an alternative form of art history,” said Donatien Grau, a French art critic and curator. This is art history as seen through the eyes of women artists, she said.
Make Spicy Tomato-Coconut Biscuit. And here are 24 Low-Fuss, High-Reward Dinner Recipes.
Profile
James’ son Michael Gandolfini took on the famous role of his father: Tony Soprano.
what to watch
The film “In Balanchine’s Classroom” about choreographer George Balanchine is “both exciting and heartbreaking,” writes our critics.
now play time
Introducing today’s mini crossword, and a clue: the language group that gives us “gumbo,” “marimba” and “chimpanzee” (five letters).
And presenting today’s Spelling Bee.
You can find all our puzzles here.
That’s all for today’s briefing. See you again. — Melina
PS The latest episode in Netting Zero, our virtual event series on climate change, will focus on international goods and solutions to reduce industry emissions. You can sign up here.
The latest episode of “The Daily” is on gerrymandering in New York State.
Natasha Frost wrote the art and ideas section. You can reach Melina and the team here [email protected].
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.