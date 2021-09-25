Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

US takes steps to roll out Kovid booster shots

A day after drug regulators authorized a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for some Americans, a panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specified who should qualify.

CDC science advisories unanimously supported the booster shot for adults over age 65 and residents of long-term care facilities. He also endorsed shots for people aged 18 to 64 with underlying conditions. With the end of the week people may start getting shots.

US drug regulators on Wednesday authorized booster shots for older and higher-risk adults and people with high-risk jobs.

Our Science and Global Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli breaks down the debate about boosters.

Why are booster shots necessary for these vulnerable populations?