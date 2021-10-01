Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Biden’s agenda on the line

President Biden signed a short-term spending bill by early December to fund the US government and avoid an imminent shutdown.

The extension gave lawmakers extra time to reach a consensus on dozens of annual bills that set out federal spending, but the future of Biden’s domestic agenda still hangs in the balance.

Late Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives delayed a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a blow to a vital part of Biden’s economic agenda. The Liberal Democrats threatened to block it without substantial progress toward passing a $3.5 trillion social policy and climate bill.

That big law is facing stiff opposition from moderates in the party. On Thursday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a major holdout, announced for the first time that he would support only $1.5 trillion for the social safety net.