Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Good Morning. We’re covering a major test for President Biden’s agenda, the EU’s latest pandemic challenge, and Lithuania’s spitting competition with China.
Biden’s agenda on the line
President Biden signed a short-term spending bill by early December to fund the US government and avoid an imminent shutdown.
The extension gave lawmakers extra time to reach a consensus on dozens of annual bills that set out federal spending, but the future of Biden’s domestic agenda still hangs in the balance.
Late Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives delayed a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a blow to a vital part of Biden’s economic agenda. The Liberal Democrats threatened to block it without substantial progress toward passing a $3.5 trillion social policy and climate bill.
That big law is facing stiff opposition from moderates in the party. On Thursday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a major holdout, announced for the first time that he would support only $1.5 trillion for the social safety net.
Loan Limit: On Thursday night, the Senate took its first procedural steps to raise the debt limit, setting off another partisan struggle. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the deadline was October 18 and that inaction would risk defaulting on federal debt for the first time.
Countries in the European Union are at risk of increasing the virus
According to a new report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, European countries with inadequate vaccination coverage could be in serious trouble if they ease COVID-19 restrictions in the next few weeks.
So far, only three of the bloc’s 27 member states have fully vaccinated more than 75 percent of their residents, according to agency figures. More than 62 percent of the bloc’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and eastern countries such as Romania and Bulgaria lag far behind wealthy countries in the west.
When pandemic restrictions are eased, the level of vaccine coverage will not be enough to contain the outbreak, the agency warned, especially now that the delta variant is the dominant strain of the bloc.
School: While most children in the block have started attending school individually, no coronavirus vaccine is yet authorized for children under the age of 12, the report said. For this reason, it is especially important for the education system to take preventive measures.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
The WHO said only nine African countries had achieved the target of immunizing 10 percent of their population by the end of September.
Lithuania vs China
The Baltic country has angered Beijing by abandoning a China-led diplomatic forum to align with Taiwan and asking its officials to scrap some Chinese phones it says contain censorship software.
In response, Beijing has recalled its ambassador, halted travel by a Chinese freight train to the country and made it nearly impossible for many Lithuanian exporters to sell their goods in China. Chinese state media accused Lithuania of being an “anti-China pawn” in Europe.
The nations are hardly comparable: China has 1.4 billion people. Lithuania has less than 3 million, no tanks or fighter jets, and its economy is 270 times smaller than that of China.
But Lithuania has proved that even small countries can cause headaches for superpowers. Its role as a transit corridor for goods going to Europe makes it important to Beijing. And now, its fellow members in the EU are expected to discuss the situation at a meeting next week. Nothing could be worse for Beijing if other countries follow the example of Lithuania.
Daniel Craig spoke to The Times about his final James Bond appearance in “No Time to Die” on October 8. “I have other projects that I do, and they will reward me, but there is nothing like a Bond film,” he said.
The status of the vaccine mandate in the US
- Vaccine Rules. On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges.
- Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden.
- schools. California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers in public and private schools. New York City has also introduced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff, but it has yet to be implemented due to legal challenges. On September 27, a federal appeals panel overturned a decision that had temporarily halted that mandate. This. Los Angeles has made vaccines mandatory for students 12 and older who are attending classes in person.
- Hospitals and Medical Centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to take the shot.
- New York City. Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers. The city’s education staff and hospital staff will also have to get vaccinated.
- at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services.
- NSThat private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 employees be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.
a historical exhibition
The “Morozov Collection: Icons of Modern Art,” which opened in Paris last week, is a journey into the world of “war and peace,” writes our critic Jason Farago. It reunites French and Russian paintings for the first time since 1918, which Jason describes as “one of the two most important art collections of pre-revolutionary Russia”.
In the late 1800s, when French bourgeoisie still despised the Paris avant-garde, two Russian textile magnates bought the city’s most innovative paintings and brought them back to the East. By about 1900, Ivan and Mikhail Morozov had turned Moscow into the foreign capital of French modern art.
Then came the October Revolution, when the new government took all 200 paintings to the national collection. Under Stalin, the paintings were suppressed and spread to Siberia. Nevertheless, the fragmentary Morozov collection inspired two generations of Russian successors.
Now, the reimagining of the Morozov collection – across four floors of the Louis Vuitton Foundation, above – is truly historic. This required an enormous diplomatic effort, with assurances that French law would protect Russian museums against any claims by Morozov’s descendants. President Vladimir Putin personally signed the loan.
