Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

We are covering the decision of the Communist Party of China to elevate Xi Jinping and the worsening migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.
Chinese Communist Party leaders on Thursday approved a rewrite of the party’s 100-year history, which ranked Xi Jinping among the country’s veterans. This decision paved the way for Xi’s continued political dominance.
With no rival leader or successor in sight, Xi is expected to serve a third five-year term as party general secretary at the party’s 2022 congress. He is China’s most powerful leader in decades.
Details: During the closed-door meeting, senior party leaders placed Xi on a par with Mao Tse Tung, the founder of the country’s communist regime, and Deng Xiaoping, the chief architect of economic prosperity.
References: Xi’s reputation has grown as China has grown as a geopolitical power. After initially failing to stem the spread of the virus, it managed a relatively good course of the Kovid-19 epidemic, but China faces financial risks from indebted companies, as well as growing distrust from the United States and other Western nations.
On television: Although the meeting was held in private, public, state-run appreciation of the country’s leader began soon after. The state television network doubled the length of the nightly news and many similar positive comments were posted online.
Migrants on the eastern border of the EU are facing a dire situation
Tensions on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated on Thursday, with both countries issuing threats as thousands of migrants were stranded near a freezing razor-wire fence.
Western leaders have accused Belarus’s dictator Alexander Lukashenko of creating a crisis by issuing visas to Middle Eastern migrants and bringing them to the borders of EU member states.
Lukashenko said that if the West wanted to increase sanctions, it could block the flow of large pipelines from Russia to Western Europe via Belarus.
Increasing toll: Eight people have died so far, according to officials, but the actual number could be higher, as many migrants are tired, freezing and exposed to the elements. Polish media have reported that a 14-year-old boy was frozen to death on the Belarusian side of the border.
Quoted: “We were like chickens in the hands of Belarusian and Polish police,” said one migrant. “One of them won’t let us go back to Minsk and the other won’t let us in.”
Politics: Poland’s tough stance on the migration crisis has played out well with its right-wing nationalist base, which marched on Independence Day in central Warsaw on Thursday.
Kovid deaths are on the rise in Europe
In the first week of November, about two-thirds of the world’s 3.1 million newly reported coronavirus infections occurred in Europe, and more than half of the 48,000 deaths reported globally, a 10 percent increase in deaths in just one week.
Russia, Ukraine and Romania had the highest number of deaths in the first week of November, with Russia, Britain and Turkey having the highest number of new infections, according to WHO figures.
This trend is inconsistent with the trend in other regions: the number of newly reported covid deaths worldwide decreased by 4% during the same period and the rate of new cases remained stable.
Authorities in some countries, such as the Netherlands, have re-imposed restrictions on the passage of face masks and vaccines in some areas. New lockdown restrictions are likely for Austria’s unvaccinated population as new cases are growing rapidly, the chancellor said Thursday.
Vaccination: In Romania, where only 40 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, coronavirus deaths have reached record levels. In Germany, where two-thirds of the population has been fully vaccinated, thousands of new cases are being reported every day, the highest in the country since the epidemic began.
The legacy of ‘Chicago’
When “Chicago” premiered in 1975, it was not a hit. Inspired by sensational murder cases, the vaudeville-style musical follows the character Roxy Hart, who reached the pinnacle of fame after killing her boyfriend. Ben Brantley wrote in The Times that “the production was cold in those days, drawing attention to the show’s themes of greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and betrayal.”
But then in 1996 the product was streamlined, becoming “like vintage champagne,” Brantley wrote. “Chicago” became the longest running American music in Broadway history, winning six Tony Awards, Oscar-winning film adaptations, and more than 30 international remakes.
The show has remained fresh with the help of brilliant cast members: singers like Patty Labelle and Usher, movie stars like Brooke Shields and Patrick Suez, and even reality TV personalities like NeNe Leakes. “It’s not a stunt: we’re not taking anyone who can’t get the job done on stage,” said producer Barry Wessler. “There are people – even important people in the music world – that they couldn’t cut on stage, so they didn’t come to the show.”
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Renaissance, Juan A. Ramirez spoke to musicians, producers and actors about his history.
