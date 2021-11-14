Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Chinese leaders seek to increase Shi’s authority

Chinese Communist Party leaders on Thursday approved a rewrite of the party’s 100-year history, which ranked Xi Jinping among the country’s veterans. This decision paved the way for Xi’s continued political dominance.

With no rival leader or successor in sight, Xi is expected to serve a third five-year term as party general secretary at the party’s 2022 congress. He is China’s most powerful leader in decades.

Details: During the closed-door meeting, senior party leaders placed Xi on a par with Mao Tse Tung, the founder of the country’s communist regime, and Deng Xiaoping, the chief architect of economic prosperity.

References: Xi’s reputation has grown as China has grown as a geopolitical power. After initially failing to stem the spread of the virus, it managed a relatively good course of the Kovid-19 epidemic, but China faces financial risks from indebted companies, as well as growing distrust from the United States and other Western nations.