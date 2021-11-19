Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
Tensions on the border between Belarus and Poland eased
Belarusian authorities yesterday cleared camps on the country’s border with Poland, where thousands of migrants were living in cold and increasingly degraded conditions, leaving trash, abandoned tents and smoldering fires. The camps had become a major flashpoint causing tensions throughout Europe.
Clearing the camps alleviated the immediate plight of the migrants, as Belarusian authorities moved them into a larger warehouse. But this created a troubling problem for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko: What to do with all those who lured Belarus, but those who have been barred from entering Europe, are rapidly becoming a heavy burden on our country?
Already, Iraq’s first domestic flight has taken hundreds of migrants home. But thousands remained in Belarus, and many of those who returned said they would try to rejoin the European Union, despite the futility and abuse.
Across the border: In the Bialylovisa forest in Poland, some locals are looking for shelter to provide food, water, warm clothing and a power bank. They tirelessly patrol the forest, searching for the needy.
The first known covid-19 cases were identified, the report said
A report published yesterday in the Journal of Science suggests that influential WHO investigations are largely erroneous with the early chronology of the epidemic, and that the first known patient to be infected with the coronavirus was a seller at a large Wuhan animal market in China, not an accountant. Joe lived miles away and had nothing to do with it.
While some experts praised the report’s findings, others said the evidence was still insufficient to conclusively determine how the epidemic began. He suggested that the virus may have infected “patient zero” some time before the seller’s case and then reached critical mass to spread widely in the market.
A March 2021 WHO report concluded that the virus was most likely spread through animal leaks, but the Huanan market could not confirm the source. Laboratory leaks are “extremely unlikely,” the authors wrote. This report has come under discussion due to errors and omissions.
Details: The scientist behind the science report, Michael Vorobe, a leading expert at the University of Arizona who traces the evolution of the virus, discovered timeline discrepancies through medical journals, as well as early Chinese news reports.
Quoted: “In this city of 11 million people, half of the initial cases are linked to the size of a soccer field,” he said. Vorobe said referring to the market. “It would be very difficult to explain the pattern if the market did not erupt.”
Here are the latest updates and maps of the epidemic.
In other developments:
Rising anger after tennis star disappears
The disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing after being accused of sexually assaulting a former deputy premier, has sparked international outcry.
Chinese authorities have tried to suppress any mention of her story. The latest attempt to quell public anger was the release of an email written by Peng, in which she denied the allegations and asked female tennis officials to stop interfering. Critics and tennis officials immediately denied the allegations.
Response: The executive director of the Women’s Tennis Association responded, “I find it hard to believe that the email that Peng Shui received from us was actually written or believed.”
Related: Some critics have called for a boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing in response to the government’s response. President Biden said the United States was considering imposing a political boycott on sports in protest of human rights abuses.
Breaking News
Around the world
While in most parts of the Middle East, formal sex education is scarce and non-existent, patriarchal culture has made many Arab women feel ignorant and ashamed of their own bodies. An increasing number of activists are trying to fill the knowledge gap – one Instagram post or podcast episode at a time.
Art and imagination
Haruki Murakami’s T-shirt Collection
Novelist Haruki Murakami has so many T-shirts that he has resorted to putting them in a cardboard box. His growing collection is the subject of a book of cartoon essays, “Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love,” which will be published next week.
Prior to the publication of the book, Murakami had written to Anna P. Answered some questions about Kambhampati’s collection and what personal style is for him. This is an excerpt.
Your book is an ode to the most basic clothing items. At what point did you realize that you have a collection of T-shirts instead of so many T-shirts?
I never really planned to keep a T-shirt collection. I just saw a shirt, think, “It looks cool” and buy it, then buy another. I never deliberately collected them – that’s the way things happened. It never occurred to me to turn them into a book.
What does personal style mean to you as a person in the literary world?
The biggest thing about being a professional writer – not going to meetings or attending meetings at the same time – is to be free to wear what I want. I rarely wear a tie or leather shoes. In that sense, I think the T-shirt is a symbol of freedom for me.
Many of these T-shirts were purchased from Thrift stores. What do you like about it and what are the challenges?
I usually go to thrift stores to find old LPs. Thanks to Goodwill and the Salvation Army, I’ve managed to buy some unusual records (jazz and classical music) and a cheaper price. When I can’t find any good records, I’ll ram somewhere else in the store with the T-shirt section. Thrift stores in America are like amusement parks for me.
What is your most valuable clothing item, T-shirt or not?
I don’t think I’ll wear it again, but this is the t-shirt I got for completing the 1983 Honolulu Marathon, the first full marathon I’ve ever completed. Every time I look at this shirt, I have a lot of memories.
Play, watch, eat
What to cook
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.