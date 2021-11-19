Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Tensions on the border between Belarus and Poland eased

Belarusian authorities yesterday cleared camps on the country’s border with Poland, where thousands of migrants were living in cold and increasingly degraded conditions, leaving trash, abandoned tents and smoldering fires. The camps had become a major flashpoint causing tensions throughout Europe.

Clearing the camps alleviated the immediate plight of the migrants, as Belarusian authorities moved them into a larger warehouse. But this created a troubling problem for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko: What to do with all those who lured Belarus, but those who have been barred from entering Europe, are rapidly becoming a heavy burden on our country?

Already, Iraq’s first domestic flight has taken hundreds of migrants home. But thousands remained in Belarus, and many of those who returned said they would try to rejoin the European Union, despite the futility and abuse.

Across the border: In the Bialylovisa forest in Poland, some locals are looking for shelter to provide food, water, warm clothing and a power bank. They tirelessly patrol the forest, searching for the needy.