Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

We are covering the tennis world talking about the closure of migrant camps on the Poland-Belarus border and the talk of Chinese peng shui.
Where will the migrants go due to closure of border camps?
The Belarussian government on Thursday cleared the migration base from Belarus to the main crossing in Poland, removing, for the moment, a large flashpoint that had caused tensions across Europe.
Some immigrants gave up and spent thousands of dollars on trips hoping to find a better life. A plane carrying refugees from Belarus landed in Iraq.
Thousands of Iraqis are still believed to be in Belarus. Officials have not given much indication as to where they could go.
Western leaders were skeptical that Belarus’s actions would end the crisis, which they say was engineered by the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko.
Merkel’s role: Belarus decided to clear the camp on Wednesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a phone call to Lukashenko. Leaders of Poland and the Baltic states have said that engaging with Lukashenko would give him legitimacy.
China can’t get angry over losing tennis star
After Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shui accused a prominent Chinese leader of #MeToo, she disappeared from public view.
Chinese authorities tried to suppress any mention of her story, and the latest attempt to quell public anger was to release an email written by Peng. Critics and tennis officials immediately denied the allegations.
The email said the allegations of assault were not true and asked the authorities who run the women’s tennis to stop interfering. The executive director of the Women’s Tennis Association responded, “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shui actually wrote the email we received or believed what was being credited to her.”
Weight of stars: Some of the world’s leading tennis players have also joined Peng to get people’s attention. Naomi Osaka wrote, “Censorship is never okay at any cost.”
Related: President Biden said the United States is considering a political boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing to protest human rights abuses.
Pollution in the Indian capital has disrupted public life
Dense blankets of haze have settled over New Delhi, eyes and lungs are burning, schools are being forced to close and residents are calling for action. Indian leaders have responded by pointing fingers at each other.
The central government is accusing city officials of inaction and vice versa. The Supreme Court closed the factories and ordered the farmers to stop burning in the fields. But despite years of appeals, some measures have not been taken.
Delhi’s emergency rules came into effect this week, including a ban on construction activities, diesel generators and trucks, closure of schools and closure of six power plants outside New Delhi.
References: Broadly, India’s air quality is starving for fossil fuels, which have only increased after two decades of rapid economic growth.
A group of women is bringing sex education to the Arab world, dispelling myths and misinformation and in some cases changing the lives of women. In Cairo, Noor Imam started a podcast on sexual and reproductive health; The first episode, on Orgasms, attracted thousands of listeners.
What makes people happy
Of all the things that people list to give meaning to their lives – family, community, career, health – you are expected to have many answers from around the world.
According to a Pew Research Center survey of nearly 19,000 adults in 17 rich countries released on Thursday, the majority of people say that family and children make them happiest, second only to work and career.
But priorities between culture and income groups, and the consequences of epidemics, shed light on how people create values.
For example, the emphasis on family and career is different: in Australia, 56 per cent of respondents said they have meaning in their family. New Zealand, Greece and the United States are closely behind. The South Koreans ranked the family third. Australians were most likely to bring friends as a source of meaning.
In Italy, 43 percent cited work and their careers as the main source of meaning. But respondents in South Korea ranked it third, and in Taiwan it did not even rank in the top five most important aspects of life.
While most South Koreans put material well-being first, most Japanese respondents put family first.
Many shared their appreciation for the “little things” in their lives. A woman in Britain said, “Living in the country with animals, my loving mate, family and chocolates. One respondent in Italy summed it up: “Love, children, work, dogs.” – Melina
