Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Where will the migrants go due to closure of border camps?

The Belarussian government on Thursday cleared the migration base from Belarus to the main crossing in Poland, removing, for the moment, a large flashpoint that had caused tensions across Europe.

Some immigrants gave up and spent thousands of dollars on trips hoping to find a better life. A plane carrying refugees from Belarus landed in Iraq.

Thousands of Iraqis are still believed to be in Belarus. Officials have not given much indication as to where they could go.

Western leaders were skeptical that Belarus’s actions would end the crisis, which they say was engineered by the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko.