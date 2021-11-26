Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
An alarming new species in South Africa
A new type of coronavirus, the mutation of which shows evidence of a “big leap in evolution”, is on the rise in new covid-19 infections in South Africa, health officials said yesterday. Scientists have so far discovered 22 cases of type B1.1.529 in Gauteng, the country’s economic hub.
The Botswana Ministry of Health has confirmed that four such cases have been reported in people who have been fully vaccinated. All four were tested before the planned trip. A sample brought by a South African traveler was also found in Hong Kong, South African scientists said.
This type is worrisome because the density of its mutations raises the fear that it may be highly contagious. Scientists do not yet know how effective the existing vaccines will be against it, as they share similarities between the lambda and beta variants, both of which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system.
Naming ceremony: Scientists from South Africa will meet the WHO technical team today and hand over a letter of the Greek alphabet to the variant.
The persistence of immigrants to cross the channel
The English Channel, where at least 27 people died this week trying to cross an inflated boat, is the final, treacherous leg of the journey for those hoping to reach Britain. Despite the extreme danger, migrants living in makeshift camps on the north coast of France dream of crossing.
In recent months, the number of people crossing the Channel has increased as authorities have entered other routes to England, especially by truck through tunnels under the Channel.
French and British leaders this week vowed to crack down on the channel’s migrant crossings, ring the organized smuggling ring and blame each other. Over the past five years, both countries have tried to deter asylum seekers by making their situation as difficult as possible, creating an unnecessary risk, experts say.
Analysis: The National Assembly said last month that the French government’s immigration policy had failed and that it violated immigrants’ rights, with most public spending on safety measures rather than health and other assistance.
First person: Sassad Amian, who fled the war in South Sudan four years ago, said he was hoping for a truck heading for the Channel Tunnel despite the dangers. “Death,” he said, “is nothing new in this life.”
Dozens killed in Russian mine blasts
A gas explosion and explosion at a Siberian coal mine about 2,200 miles east of Moscow killed at least 52 people, including six rescuers, early on Monday, the worst mining disaster in a decade in the country, Russian officials say.
Russia’s Investigative Committee says an accident at a mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia has caused a gas leak in a ventilation shaft. Rescue efforts in the 1,300-foot-deep mine continued throughout the day, but the death toll continued to rise.
The miners, who were initially considered missing, were slowly moved to the dead list until late yesterday, when officials said the methane blast had made it impossible for miners to get out. The Russian news agency Interfax reported that no one else was expected to be found alive.
References: Accidents at coal mines have been common in Russia for a long time, due to sparse enforcement of certain rules. At Listvyazhnaya mines, government agencies have found hundreds of violations this year. They imposed fines and ordered work to be suspended, but the mine remained open for business.
Breaking News
News from Europe
Before he moved to Sydney in 2017, Damien Cave, our Australian bureau chief, was a conscientious landluber who sailed the seas a few times a year and then retired to a beach chair.
“In Australia, something has changed,” he writes. “From neglecting to swim to craving the feeling of drowning, the animals and currents of the sea have stretched my body and mind.”
Battle over Turner rewards
Established in 1984, the Turner Prize is used to celebrate a single individual artist. But for the past three years, there has been no winner for the British Visual Arts Award, Elizabeth Fullerton reported for The Times.
In 2019, the cast surprised the judges and shared the prize. During the coronavirus epidemic, the prize organizers distributed funds. And this year, the judges will draw a winner from the shortlist of five groups, each of which has as much to do with social work as it does with art.
The nomination of these groups underscores the difficulty for the Turner Prize today: its role to capture the zeitgeist or to reward excellence?
Some viewed the decision as anti-capitalist. Others mocked him as a gratitude to efficient social justice makers. “It’s all well and good, which might be genuine – but where’s the bloody art?” A long-time critic of the award, Dr.
Play, watch, eat
What to cook
Hanukkah begins on Sunday night. Celebrate the festival of lights with our pure potato latke.
What to listen to
Check out Margo Gurion’s 1968 album “Take a Picture”. The singer-songwriter, who passed away this week at the age of 84, received unexpected fame three decades after the release of the album.
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.