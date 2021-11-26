Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

An alarming new species in South Africa

A new type of coronavirus, the mutation of which shows evidence of a “big leap in evolution”, is on the rise in new covid-19 infections in South Africa, health officials said yesterday. Scientists have so far discovered 22 cases of type B1.1.529 in Gauteng, the country’s economic hub.

The Botswana Ministry of Health has confirmed that four such cases have been reported in people who have been fully vaccinated. All four were tested before the planned trip. A sample brought by a South African traveler was also found in Hong Kong, South African scientists said.

This type is worrisome because the density of its mutations raises the fear that it may be highly contagious. Scientists do not yet know how effective the existing vaccines will be against it, as they share similarities between the lambda and beta variants, both of which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system.

Naming ceremony: Scientists from South Africa will meet the WHO technical team today and hand over a letter of the Greek alphabet to the variant.