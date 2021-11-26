Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

French crowd for booster

Thousands of people rushed to book appointments for coronavirus booster shots on Thursday after the French government said health passes would not be valid soon without them.

Amid an increase in new cases and increasing hospitalization, the government qualified all adults for booster shots this weekend. Health Minister Olivier Vernon said more than 400,000 vaccination visits had been booked on Wednesday.

Vernon said the current wave would be “stronger and longer” than the summer wave, but that “no lockdown, no curfew, no store closures, no travel restrictions” would not be implemented.

Instead, Vernon said, focusing on vaccination and social distance measures, “we are choosing to balance freedom and responsibility.”