Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Good morning We cover booster shots in France, accusations of penguin piercing in China, and Pakistani madrassas that have educated many Taliban leaders.
French crowd for booster
Thousands of people rushed to book appointments for coronavirus booster shots on Thursday after the French government said health passes would not be valid soon without them.
Amid an increase in new cases and increasing hospitalization, the government qualified all adults for booster shots this weekend. Health Minister Olivier Vernon said more than 400,000 vaccination visits had been booked on Wednesday.
Vernon said the current wave would be “stronger and longer” than the summer wave, but that “no lockdown, no curfew, no store closures, no travel restrictions” would not be implemented.
Instead, Vernon said, focusing on vaccination and social distance measures, “we are choosing to balance freedom and responsibility.”
Number: About 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. But in the last few days, the number of new daily cases has dropped to about 30,000.
Children: The European Union’s drug regulator has approved the Pfizer vaccine for young children. For many, protection may not be fast enough: in France, the growth has closed 8,500 school classes, up from 4,100 last week.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the epidemic.
In other developments:
Prior to Peng Shui’s accusation, Zhang Gaoli was known as a low-key technocrat. As he quietly climbed to the top, he faced scandals and controversy. One of his few profiles in the Chinese media described Zhang, 75, as “tough, low-key, fickle.”
Now, Peng’s accusation has made Zhang a symbol of the political system that rewards secrecy and control. Her allegations raise questions about how far the party’s elites have kept the declared ideals of clean-living integrity in their highly protected homes.
Background: In the early days of Xi Jinping’s tenure as China’s leader, there were occasional flashy reports in the state media about the sexual misconduct of officials, intended to signal the seriousness of the party’s purge. Now, Xi’s priority seems to be to stop the scam. References to Peng’s account were almost erased from the Internet in China.
The Taliban’s alma mater
Many alumni of Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrassa, one of the largest and oldest madrassas in Pakistan, now rule Afghanistan.
The administrators of a madrassa near the Afghan border argue that the school has changed and that the Taliban should be given a chance to show that they have gone beyond their bloody path.
But its critics call it the University of Jihad and blame it for helping to sow violence across the region for decades. He is also concerned that extremist madrassas, which are enthusiastic about the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, could fuel extremism in Pakistan.
Broad reach: The Haqqani Network – the military wing of the Taliban, responsible for hostage-taking, suicide attacks and targeted killings – is the name of the madrassa and maintains connections there.
Notable Alumni: The Secretary of State, the Minister of Higher Education, the Minister of Justice, and the Acting Secretary of State, who led most of the Taliban’s military efforts, have a 5 million bounty on their heads from the US government.
Breaking News
-
The boat capsized in the English Channel, killing at least 27 migrants.
-
As Russia moves its troops across the border into Ukraine, fears of an invasion arise, and the Biden administration is unclear about when and how it will come to Ukraine’s defense.
-
Poland’s right-wing ruling party has benefited from a tough stance on immigrants on the Belarusian border.
-
Sweden names Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Anderson as its first female prime minister. Her tenure lasted less than a day.
-
A bomb blast near a school in Mogadishu has killed at least eight people, the latest in a series of attacks during Somalia’s tumultuous election.
Thanksgiving
As soon as you get this newsletter, people all over the US will be ready to celebrate. Here’s some holiday news.
The rest is what is happening
-
An off-duty police officer in Newark, NJ, has been charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian and then taking his body home in the trunk of his car.
-
Due to climate change, Smithsonian’s buildings are at risk of flooding. The basement of the National Museum of American History houses nearly two million irreplaceable artefacts.
-
Texas has denied attempts to preserve Native American remains buried under the controversial tourist site of Alamo.
-
By making last-minute changes to the nomination process, Kanye West and Taylor Swift became Grammy Contestants for Album of the Year.
Morning reading
If your accordion breaks in Mexico City, take it to Francisco Luis Ramirez. He has been playing the country’s favorite instruments in his business for over 50 years.
Together for the Turner Awards?
The annual British Visual Arts Award, established in 1984, is used to celebrate a mysterious individual artist. However, no title has been won in the last three years.
In 2019, the cast surprised the judges and shared the prize. During the coronavirus epidemic, the prize organizers distributed funds. This year, the judges will draw a winner from a shortlist of five groups, each of which has as much to do with social work as it does with art.
The nomination of these groups underscores the difficulty of the Turner Prize today: is its role to capture the zeitgeist or to reward excellence?
Some viewed the decision as anti-capitalist. Others mocked him as a gratitude to efficient social justice makers. “It’s all well and good, which might be genuine – but where’s the bloody art?” One of the longest lasting awards.
These crispy shrimp cakes are served with herb, chili-flaked mayonnaise which is similar to tartar sauce, but more spicy.
What to see
Our review of “Drive My Car” is a “quiet masterpiece”, a Japanese film about sorrow, love and art, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami.
What to wear
If you’re trying to “look rich”, check out Kanye West’s Round Jacket designed for Gap.
Now it’s time to play
This is today’s mini crossword, and a clue: unlocked (four letters).
And this is today’s spelling b.
You can find all our puzzles here.
That's all for today's briefing. See you next time – Amelia
PS Genevieve Co, editor of Times Food, spoke to The Splinted Table about Thanksgiving feasts. Listen to the full episode here.
There is no new episode of “The Daily”. Check out some recent episodes.
You can reach Amelia and Tim here [email protected]. Send us your feedback.
