Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

EU overtakes US in vaccinations

The 27 member states have now administered more doses of the coronavirus vaccine per 100 people than the United States: 102.66 to 102.44, at the start of the week.

This month, the bloc also overtook the United States in the first injections. Earlier this year, the EU faced vaccine shortages and a hesitant deployment as the United States rushed forward.

Some member countries, like France and Italy, have mandates in place to try to speed up vaccinations. Overall, young people are still difficult to reach. Overall, around 79% of EU residents plan to get vaccinated this year, according to a May survey.

Revolve around: Just a few months ago, Europe’s campaign was a mess, but its problems turned out to be temporary. In July, he kicked four times the American pace – something that would have been hard to imagine in the spring.