Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

We cover the booming vaccination campaign in Europe and the emotional moments at the Olympics.
EU overtakes US in vaccinations
The 27 member states have now administered more doses of the coronavirus vaccine per 100 people than the United States: 102.66 to 102.44, at the start of the week.
This month, the bloc also overtook the United States in the first injections. Earlier this year, the EU faced vaccine shortages and a hesitant deployment as the United States rushed forward.
Some member countries, like France and Italy, have mandates in place to try to speed up vaccinations. Overall, young people are still difficult to reach. Overall, around 79% of EU residents plan to get vaccinated this year, according to a May survey.
Revolve around: Just a few months ago, Europe’s campaign was a mess, but its problems turned out to be temporary. In July, he kicked four times the American pace – something that would have been hard to imagine in the spring.
Severe measures: In France, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to enter most sites; nominations soared after the rule was announced. Italy and Germany have similar measures.
In other developments:
A moving victory for Sunisa Lee
The 18-year-old gymnast from Minnesota entered the Olympics in a bid to win a gold medal for her father, her biggest fan, and for all the Hmong Americans she thinks are invisible in the United States .
After years of chasing after Simone Biles in the all-around, which she hadn’t lost since 2013, Lee flew to Tokyo to win the top prize. “I don’t even feel like I’m in real life,” she said. (These are the moves that won him gold.) Here are the latest updates from the Games.
Fires and record temperatures in southern Europe
Heatwaves are searing south-eastern Europe with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Greece, the highest in decades.
In Turkey, at least three people have died and dozens have been hospitalized as forest fires spread. Forest fires burned in Greece for a third day. The dangerous conditions were expected to last another week, the Associated Press reported.
Officials in some Balkan countries have advised people to stay indoors for part of the day, adjusted working hours for outdoor occupations, or recommended that pregnant women and the elderly stay at home.
Repair the damage of “Jaws”
A skilled diver and spearfishing champion, Valerie Taylor was half the Australian couple whose shark images featured in the climax of “Jaws.” Longtime shark advocate Taylor, 85, is the subject of a new documentary, “Playing With Sharks,” on Disney +.
“Some are shy, some are bullies, some are brave,” she said of the animals. “When you get to know a school of sharks, you get to know them as individuals. “
Taylor began studying sharks after killing one while filming a movie in the 1960s. She regrets how “Jaws” influenced audiences to fear sharks as bloodthirsty monsters and stalkers of humans. . (Only a few species are known to bite humans, which they often mistake for natural prey.)
Climate change and overfishing have ruined many underwater habitats that Taylor has witnessed, and his arthritis makes swimming in the colder waters difficult. Yet she dives.
“I hate being old, but at least that means I was in the ocean when he was a virgin,” she said. Today, “it’s like going to where there was a rainforest and seeing a cornfield.”
