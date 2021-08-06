Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

The new Iranian president is sworn in

Ebrahim Raisi, an extremely conservative cleric, was sworn in on Thursday, bringing to power a close ally of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He takes up his duties at a turbulent time. Iran’s economic weakness, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, a water shortage and the severely damaging effects of US sanctions, is seen as its most immediate problem.

Tensions are also high with Israel. Israeli officials accused Iran of carrying out a deadly drone attack last week on an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean run by an Israeli company. Israel may soon respond to this attack.

Who is Raïssi? Prior to his election, Raisi, 60, was the head of the Iranian justice system. He has spent much of his career as a prosecutor and is on a US sanctions list because of his human rights record.