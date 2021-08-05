Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Ebrahim Raisi takes office in Iran

With the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as President of Iran, the conservatives now control all branches of government in the Islamic Republic and are poised to pursue a tougher line in foreign and domestic policy.

Raisi, a former Iranian justice chief and protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won a low-turnout election that was orchestrated to prevent any credible opponent from running. He is seen as Khamenei’s choice to succeed him as supreme leader in a system where a small group of Shia clerics hold ultimate power.

A list leaked to local media indicates that key positions in Raisi’s cabinet will be offered to men with close ties to the intelligence and security apparatus. Activists have warned that given his background in the justice system, which has jailed and executed dissidents, journalists and lawyers, they expect more oppression from the state under the new administration.

Quote: “Raisi’s presidency is largely the rise and dominance of the military and security branch of the Islamic Republic and the retreat of technocrats and moderate voices,” said Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies of the Islamic Republic of University of Denver.