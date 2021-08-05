Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
Ebrahim Raisi takes office in Iran
With the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as President of Iran, the conservatives now control all branches of government in the Islamic Republic and are poised to pursue a tougher line in foreign and domestic policy.
Raisi, a former Iranian justice chief and protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won a low-turnout election that was orchestrated to prevent any credible opponent from running. He is seen as Khamenei’s choice to succeed him as supreme leader in a system where a small group of Shia clerics hold ultimate power.
A list leaked to local media indicates that key positions in Raisi’s cabinet will be offered to men with close ties to the intelligence and security apparatus. Activists have warned that given his background in the justice system, which has jailed and executed dissidents, journalists and lawyers, they expect more oppression from the state under the new administration.
Quote: “Raisi’s presidency is largely the rise and dominance of the military and security branch of the Islamic Republic and the retreat of technocrats and moderate voices,” said Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies of the Islamic Republic of University of Denver.
Greece’s forest fires threaten Olympia
As southern Europe grapples with one of its worst heat waves in decades, deadly forest fires have engulfed parts of the region.
The raging fires have seen seaside tourist destinations in the region abandoned as fires forced residents to leave villages on the Greek islands and the mainland, destroyed swathes of forest and homes in Turkey and resulted in days of dramatic rescues in Italy. Here is what it looks like.
More than 100 fires were burning around Greece on Thursday. The largest and most disturbing occurred on the island of Evia and ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games, where local authorities and army personnel dug lines of fire around the archaeological site. to keep the flames away.
Residents of Athens were ordered to stay indoors on Thursday as a thick blanket of smoke from the blaze north of the capital hung over the city.
Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fierce attack for his handling of the country’s worst forest fires in decades.
Climate news:
New research suggests that a crucial system of ocean currents, including the Gulf Stream, is weakening.
President Biden has set a goal that half of all vehicles sold in the United States will be electric by 2030, and he restored auto mileage standards that would reduce about a third of the carbon dioxide produced each year by the country.
Europe’s pandemic aid comes to an end
After nearly 18 months of relying on emergency programs to support their economies, European governments are cutting some measures in the hope that economic growth will bear the brunt.
At least half of the 19 countries that use the euro have already sharply cut aid in the event of a pandemic. State-supported job retention programs, which have cost EU countries more than €540 billion, should end in September in Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland. But the Delta variant adds a new wrinkle, raising concerns over whether the time is right to cut down on assistance.
Bands of workers risk losing their jobs when aid is withdrawn. The hospitality and travel sectors are operating up to 70% below pre-pandemic levels.
In Britain, a leave program that saved 12 million jobs now keeps fewer than two million workers on standby. But after its end in September, around 250,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs, the Bank of England has forecast.
WE: Friday’s jobs report is the first to be released since many states ended federally funded unemployment insurance benefits. Economists will be looking for changes in the labor market.
In other virus news:
Sports
In Taipei, young people witnessed the brutal extinction of the Hong Kong protests. Now they are wondering what their future is.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The Chotchke economy
Instagram trinket stores are booming. Blame it on the pandemic.
For over a year, a lot of people have been at home, carving out small home workspaces, and looking at the same multiple walls of four. People have transformed their inner lives in ways big and small. Very small, sometimes: maybe an abalone pen holder ($ 38) or a teal and purple teen landline ($ 32).
“It’s upbeat and happy,” said my colleague Marisa Meltzer, Annie Auchincloss, home buyer for the MoMA Design store. “But I also have this theory: It’s these economic and developmentally arrested millennials who have been hit by a recession and a pandemic and are in this perpetual state of childhood, going back to parents saying to themselves, ‘Can you m ‘to help ? “”
The pandemic brought a new wave of design, as aesthetic magpies with a nesting instinct began to put shiny things together. Young buyers brought back the undulating creations of Ettore Sottsass and the Memphis Group. “Clutter-loving Britons,” writes Mireille Silcoff in The Walrus, “are leading the new maximalist charge,” citing influences like Rita Konig’s “undone” interiors and Beata Heuman’s youthful style. Without the din of an office, we had to let our homes do the talking.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT, READ
What to cook
