Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

United States prepares to evacuate Afghanistan
The Pentagon is positioning thousands of Marines for an evacuation of the US Embassy and citizens in Kabul. Authorities say the city could fall to the Taliban within 30 days.
The sharp deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan – Kandahar and Herat, two of the country’s cultural capitals, were on the verge of collapse – forced the Defense Ministry to speed up the Americans’ exit plans.
Officials said troops would deploy within the next two days to Hamid Karzai International Airport to help evacuate Americans and embassy staff. A thousand more military personnel will travel to Qatar, the Pentagon said, to help process visa applications from Afghans who aided the U.S. military during the war.
U.S. negotiators are also trying to get the Taliban to accept that they will not attack the embassy if the group invades the capital, two U.S. officials said. On Thursday, the embassy sent the latest in a series of alarming alerts urging Americans to “immediately leave Afghanistan using available commercial flight options.”
Locked up, fed up and ready to be vaccinated
Across Australia, hope is struggling to gain momentum as an outbreak of the hyper-contagious Delta variant has thrown nearly half of the population into lockdown.
Almost 18 months after the start of the pandemic, as other Western countries have vaccinated their way to relative safety or have simply decided to live with the coronavirus, Australia remains locked in an all-out war with the odds of victory. , with a return to zero Covid, have grown ever steeper.
Many Australians feel betrayed by the government’s rollout of the sputtering vaccine, which they say wasted sacrifices made last year. Others are looking for ways to contribute to grassroots efforts to speed up immunity and escape the growing restrictions in the country.
Quote: “We had this incredible window that no one else in the world had, with almost a year of minimal transmission of Covid, and we were told all the time that ‘this is not a race’,” said Maddie Palmer, 39, of Sydney. “It was a race – and they screwed it up.”
Progress: Australia’s drug regulatory authority only approved the Moderna vaccine this week, several months after other countries. Even though stocks of doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca have increased, only 24 percent of adults are fully immunized.
Related: Olympic athletes returning home to the state of South Australia must spend 28 days in quarantine.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
A season of extreme global weather
Europe’s hottest day may have just been recorded in Sicily, where locals were sizzling at 48.8 degrees Celsius. In addition, the continuous operation of the air conditioning caused blackouts there.
“We are used to scorching summers, but I have no memory of such unbearable heat,” said Francesco Italia, the mayor of Syracuse.
British Columbia: The province is battling nearly 300 wildfires at a time, enveloping parts of the province in opaque clouds of rising smoke. Canadian officials are urging residents to obey evacuation orders during the worst wildfire season since a devastating season in 2018.
WE: More than 150 million people are on some form of heat alert from the Pacific Northwest to the northeast. The power outages only added to the misery in the Midwest.
Turkey: At least nine people have been killed in the floods and at least five children are missing.
More climate news: Many see hydrogen as the future of clean energy. But the way the industry aims to do it is worse for the climate than burning natural gas, according to a new study.
How rare are breakthrough infections?
Amid new evidence that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections may be carriers of the coronavirus, US officials have urged people living in high transmission areas to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status. .
Here’s what you need to know about Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant:
-
Vaccines remain very effective in preventing serious illness and death, producing antibodies in the blood that prevent the coronavirus from taking root and damaging the lungs and other organs.
-
At the onset of infection, when people are most likely to be contagious, the Delta variant appears to replicate in amounts perhaps 1,000 times greater than those seen in people infected with other variants, destroying defenses immune system of the nose and throat.
-
Some experts believe breakthrough infections are more likely after exposure to the Delta variant than previous forms of the virus. Even when more recent data becomes available, however, it is still likely that most hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 will occur in unvaccinated people.
-
A few small studies have looked at just how common or severe persistent symptoms, sometimes referred to as long Covid, can be after breakthrough infections. This is likely to be rare, some experts say, as breakthrough infections are rare and of shorter duration.
