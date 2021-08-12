Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

United States prepares to evacuate Afghanistan

The Pentagon is positioning thousands of Marines for an evacuation of the US Embassy and citizens in Kabul. Authorities say the city could fall to the Taliban within 30 days.

The sharp deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan – Kandahar and Herat, two of the country’s cultural capitals, were on the verge of collapse – forced the Defense Ministry to speed up the Americans’ exit plans.

Officials said troops would deploy within the next two days to Hamid Karzai International Airport to help evacuate Americans and embassy staff. A thousand more military personnel will travel to Qatar, the Pentagon said, to help process visa applications from Afghans who aided the U.S. military during the war.

U.S. negotiators are also trying to get the Taliban to accept that they will not attack the embassy if the group invades the capital, two U.S. officials said. On Thursday, the embassy sent the latest in a series of alarming alerts urging Americans to “immediately leave Afghanistan using available commercial flight options.”