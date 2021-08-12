Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

The Changing Face of the United States

America has become much more diverse over the past decade with an increase in Hispanic and Asian populations, according to the Census Bureau. The non-Hispanic white population has fallen to 58 percent of the population, from 64 percent in 2010. Overall population growth has also slowed considerably.

The number of people claiming to belong to more than one race has more than doubled. The black population grew by 6 percent and the Asian population by about 36 percent during the same period. Hispanics have accounted for about half of the country’s growth over the past decade, up about 23%.

The long-awaited results at the district level have sparked what is expected to be the biggest redistribution battle in a generation, with control of Congress on the line.

News analysis: Donald Trump’s attempt to remove unauthorized immigrants from the census count has pitted career Census Bureau officials in the White House. Career officials have won, write our reporters.