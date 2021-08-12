Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
The Changing Face of the United States
America has become much more diverse over the past decade with an increase in Hispanic and Asian populations, according to the Census Bureau. The non-Hispanic white population has fallen to 58 percent of the population, from 64 percent in 2010. Overall population growth has also slowed considerably.
The number of people claiming to belong to more than one race has more than doubled. The black population grew by 6 percent and the Asian population by about 36 percent during the same period. Hispanics have accounted for about half of the country’s growth over the past decade, up about 23%.
The long-awaited results at the district level have sparked what is expected to be the biggest redistribution battle in a generation, with control of Congress on the line.
News analysis: Donald Trump’s attempt to remove unauthorized immigrants from the census count has pitted career Census Bureau officials in the White House. Career officials have won, write our reporters.
Extreme heat in the world
The Italian island of Sicily may have set a modern record for the hottest day on record in Europe on Wednesday, with a monitoring station recording a scorching temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, or 119.8 Fahrenheit. If confirmed, it would surpass the previous record of 48 degrees set in Athens in July 1977, experts said.
“We are used to scorching summers, but I have no memory of such unbearable heat,” said Francesco Italia, mayor of the ancient city of Syracuse. “It’s so humid we can’t be outside after a certain time. Residents have experienced power shortages due to the large number of air conditioners running day and night.
North America: The Canadian province of British Columbia is battling nearly 300 wildfires at a time, enveloping parts of the province in opaque clouds of smoke. In the United States, more than 150 million people are on some form of heat alert from the Pacific Northwest to the northeast.
Australia’s fight against the Delta variant
After an outbreak of the hyper-contagious Delta variant throws nearly half of Australia’s population into lockdown, some are taking matters into their own hands, as they work to close gaps in vaccine deployment by government sputtering.
Almost 18 months after the start of the pandemic, Australia remains locked in an all-out war whose chances of victory, with a return to zero Covid, are increasingly steep. Only 24 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, placing Australia 35th out of 38 developed countries.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand is even further behind in rolling out its vaccine, but has managed to keep the Delta variant at bay – for now. The country has unveiled a cautious plan to reopen, promising to keep its goal of zero coronavirus cases even as it begins to unseal its borders.
When text takes over a photo platform
Have you seen them in your feed? Text-rich memes make Instagram a destination for written expression, writes Taylor Lorenz of The Times.
Memes often feature random text on top of unrelated photos or gradient backgrounds. The number of followers of designers who have adopted this style has skyrocketed. “It’s like Twitter, but for Instagram,” said Mia Morongell, creator of the @ lifes.a.bender account. “It’s like a blog where you post personal thoughts and feelings.”
Those pages grew during the pandemic as young people took to Instagram to search for a connection, a social media expert said, adding: “They are very representative of the teens who had to spend the last year communicating only through the internet. “
