Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

France angry over US-Australia submarine deal

President Biden’s announcement that the US and Britain would help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the South China Sea angered France, indicating US and European conflicting responses to the confrontation with China How can we reconstruct the global strategic map?

The deal was meant to reinforce and update alliances as strategic priorities change. But in bringing a Pacific ally closer to face China’s challenge, Biden appears to have alienated a key European ally and exacerbated an already strained relationship with Beijing.

France reacted with outrage to the deal, with the US giving the country only a few hours’ notice. It is also a business case, ending a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines for Australia. French officials described France’s exclusion from the partnership as a moment that would deepen an already widening rift between longtime allies.

In response, France canceled the Washington Feast celebrating US-French cooperation in the Revolutionary War.