Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

France angry over US-Australia submarine deal
President Biden’s announcement that the US and Britain would help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the South China Sea angered France, indicating US and European conflicting responses to the confrontation with China How can we reconstruct the global strategic map?
The deal was meant to reinforce and update alliances as strategic priorities change. But in bringing a Pacific ally closer to face China’s challenge, Biden appears to have alienated a key European ally and exacerbated an already strained relationship with Beijing.
France reacted with outrage to the deal, with the US giving the country only a few hours’ notice. It is also a business case, ending a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines for Australia. French officials described France’s exclusion from the partnership as a moment that would deepen an already widening rift between longtime allies.
In response, France canceled the Washington Feast celebrating US-French cooperation in the Revolutionary War.
Worth quoting: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the submarine deal was a “unilateral, cruel, unpredictable decision” by the US. He compared the US move to a sudden and abrupt policy change during the Trump administration.
Analysis: The deal reflects Australia’s strategic condition that the US will prevail in its great-power competition with China and remain a dominant and stable power in the Pacific.
Afghan refugees in limbo
Weeks after fleeing Kabul, thousands of Afghans hoping to resettle in the US remain at military bases at home and abroad as medical and security checks slow the process. A small but worrying measles outbreak has contributed to the delay.
While Afghan evacuees have escaped the Taliban, their lives are in limbo, with restless children and little to do on military bases. About 100 Americans who want to leave, and an unknown number of vulnerable Afghans are still in Afghanistan.
Screening follows a condensed and hasty evacuation effort. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the operation in testimony to Congress this week. Republican critics have called for his resignation amid allegations that the Biden administration has failed to adequately plan for the Taliban to overthrow the Afghan government.
By numbers: As of Tuesday, about 64,000 people had arrived in the US from Afghanistan, of whom about 49,000 are living at eight domestic military bases. Roughly 18,000 are based abroad, mainly in Germany. Some will go away within weeks, but most will last longer.
Remittance: Our reporter visited rural Afghanistan, where the remnants of the war are everywhere. But for the first time in years the shooting has stopped.
Only 3.6 percent of people in Africa have been fully vaccinated against COVID, when wealthy countries provided a small fraction of the dose to Covax, a global vaccine-sharing initiative. Covax last week slashed its forecast for the number of doses to be available this year.
African countries now have only half the dose they need to meet the global target of fully immunizing 40 percent of their population by the end of 2021. Worldwide, 80 percent of the shots that are administered are in high- and upper-middle-income countries, while only 0.4 percent of doses are administered in low-income countries.
description: Inequality in the distribution of vaccines remains: Africa is home to about 17 percent of the world’s population, but only 2 percent of the nearly six billion shots administered so far are given in the continent, according to the WHO
Worth quoting: “Ask Rich Countries: Where Are Africa’s Vaccines? Where are the vaccines for the world’s low- and middle-income countries?” Dr. Ayode Olatunbosun-Alkija of the African Vaccine Delivery Alliance said in an online news conference.
Italy will require residents to show a COVID health pass to go to work, becoming the first European country to widely mandate vaccine certificates.
China said yesterday that it had fully vaccinated one billion people, bringing it closer to its goal of vaccinating 80 percent of its population by the end of the year.
A nationwide worker shortage is affecting schools in the US, leaving them in urgent need of cafeteria workers, bus drivers and substitute teachers.
Ahead of Russia’s national parliamentary elections this weekend, The Times’ Moscow bureau chief Anton Troyanovsky spent two weeks traversing the country. This 3,000-mile journey, they write, provided a view of “the typical Russian expedition path.”
“One guiding emotion we encountered was fear of people,” he writes. “We met many people fed up with official corruption, stagnant wages, low pensions and rising prices, but very few who were prepared to face the unknown after Putin.”
The fight for digital privacy
As Apple and Google make privacy changes, businesses are grappling with decline, Madison Avenue is fighting back, and Facebook has cried foul, writes Brian X Chen, a tech writer for The Times.
The battle over the future of the Internet is getting louder. At the heart of the conflict is what has long been its lifeblood: advertising. “This profoundly changes the way people use personal information online, with a massive impact on the way businesses make money digitally,” explains Brian.
The technology behind “cookies” that track people from site to site is being dismantled. The result could hurt brands that rely on targeted ads to get people to buy their stuff and, instead, send money to Big Tech.
Here’s what the battle for privacy means to you.
Throw together this pan-seared tofu for an easy dinner that just happens to be vegetarian.
Fall is the biggest season for book publishing. Our Books team has put together a complete list of recommendations for new novels, must-read non-fiction and more.
