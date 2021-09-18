Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Tensions over Australia’s submarine deal

Beijing and Paris responded angrily after Australia announced a military partnership with the US and Britain that allows it to send submarines to monitor China’s activities in the South China Sea.

French officials accused President Biden of acting like his predecessor, saying he was not consulted about the deal and called the decision a “knife in the back”. France also canceled a gala meant to celebrate its ties with the US.

Australia bets on American power in Asia, our correspondent writes in a news analysis. When Prime Minister Scott Morrison came to power, he insisted that his country could have closer ties with China while working with the US, but after years of deteriorating relations with Beijing, the country “always” with its main security ally. Partnering for”.

Worth quoting: “This is truly a watershed moment – a defining moment for Australia and the way we think about our future in the Indo-Pacific,” said Richard Maude, a former Australia security official. .