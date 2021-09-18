Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
We’re covering the tension over the US-Australia military deal and the confusion over booster shot plans.
Tensions over Australia’s submarine deal
Beijing and Paris responded angrily after Australia announced a military partnership with the US and Britain that allows it to send submarines to monitor China’s activities in the South China Sea.
French officials accused President Biden of acting like his predecessor, saying he was not consulted about the deal and called the decision a “knife in the back”. France also canceled a gala meant to celebrate its ties with the US.
Australia bets on American power in Asia, our correspondent writes in a news analysis. When Prime Minister Scott Morrison came to power, he insisted that his country could have closer ties with China while working with the US, but after years of deteriorating relations with Beijing, the country “always” with its main security ally. Partnering for”.
Worth quoting: “This is truly a watershed moment – a defining moment for Australia and the way we think about our future in the Indo-Pacific,” said Richard Maude, a former Australia security official. .
Recap: Australia, the US and the UK will partner to allow Australia to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in patrol areas in the South China Sea. He hopes this will curb China’s growing presence there, which hasn’t been stymied by protests from its neighbours.
Beijing’s response: A government spokesman said the agreement would “seriously damage regional peace and stability, escalate the arms race and harm international non-proliferation agreements.”
Booster shot strategies are in flux after study
Next week, the US is to roll out COVID-19 booster shots for most adults. But with new studies raging a fierce debate, the plan’s outline is up in the air.
The White House has already been forced to delay the offer of the Moderna booster. US drug regulators will meet in the coming days to discuss Pfizer-BioNtech’s application of giving booster shots to people aged 16 and older, but the path isn’t certain.
This week’s conflicting reviews explain why. In a review made public on Wednesday, US drug regulators warned about a third dose. This week in The Lancet, an article argued that there was no credible evidence that the potency of vaccines declined significantly over time.
Evidence in favor of the booster came from a study in The New England Journal of Medicine, also released Wednesday, which indicated that recipients of the third Pfizer shot in Israel were more likely to develop severe COVID-19 than those who received two shots. Chances were very low. But experts cautioned that the study had limited data and involved a short time frame.
What will happen next: Even if the agency approves the application, the Centers for Disease Control may recommend boosters only for those 65 and older or others who are particularly at risk, familiar with the discussions. according to the people.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Afghan refugees in limbo
Weeks after their dramatic escape from Kabul, thousands of Afghans hoping to resettle in the US are stuck at military bases at home and abroad as they wait to be processed.
They await medical and security checks, while a small but worrying measles outbreak contributes to delays, leading to a halt in evacuation flights.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the evacuation efforts of the Biden administration during hours of congressional testimony this week. “We completed one of the largest airlifts in history, evacuating 124,000 people safely,” he said.
description: By 14 September, about 64,000 people had immigrated to the country from Afghanistan. According to an internal federal document obtained by The Times, about 49,000 are living at eight domestic military bases, awaiting resettlement. Roughly 18,000 are based abroad, mainly in Germany. About 100 Americans who want to leave, and an unknown number of vulnerable Afghans live in Afghanistan.
related: A key figure in the Afghan resistance has retained a Washington lobbyist to seek military and financial aid to the US to fight the Taliban.
Breaking News
news from asia
art and ideas
Commitment to Books on Race
After widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year and calls for racial justice across America, readers rushed to buy books about race and racism. “So You Want to Talk About Race”, by Izoma Oluo, sold 10 times as many copies as it did a year earlier – over 340,000.
Publishers took notice. He signed deals for books about the experiences of black Americans, many of which are now coming to the fore, writes Elizabeth Harris in The Times. At least half a dozen new imprints prioritize books by and about people of color, including Roxanne Gay Books, which the author and social commentator will edit; and Black Privilege Publishing, led by radio host Charlamagne Tha God.
Many insist on the suggestion that the market can only hold so many books on the subject. “What we’re talking about is not a category of ‘books about black people’ or ‘racism,'” said Chris Jackson, editor-in-chief of Random House One World. “We’re talking about the category of ‘books about the American experience’.”
Books assessing race through a conservative lens are also taking off — thanks in part, writes Harris, to “aggressive coverage of critical race theory by outlets like Fox News.”
play, watch, eat
what to cook
These cold noodles with tomatoes are at once as savory as gazpacho and as fresh as naangmyeon, a fresh Korean noodle soup.
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.