Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

European vaccinations exceed those of the United States

The 27 member states in total have now administered more doses of the coronavirus vaccine per 100 people than the United States: 102.66 to 102.44.

This month, the bloc also overtook the United States in the first injections – currently by 58% to 56.5%. Earlier this year, the EU faced vaccine shortages while the US deployment was initially more successful.

Some member countries, such as France and Italy, have put in place vaccination mandates in an attempt to speed up vaccinations. And as campaigns decline or level off in some countries, authorities are urging younger age groups to get vaccinated.

Deployment in the EU: Block vaccines at a faster rate than most developed countries, while US rates have declined. In Brussels, the authorities have set up local mobile teams to vaccinate vulnerable people.