Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times
Hello. We cover the EU’s soaring vaccination rates, China’s gold medal strategy and the mounting tensions in Afghanistan.
European vaccinations exceed those of the United States
The 27 member states in total have now administered more doses of the coronavirus vaccine per 100 people than the United States: 102.66 to 102.44.
This month, the bloc also overtook the United States in the first injections – currently by 58% to 56.5%. Earlier this year, the EU faced vaccine shortages while the US deployment was initially more successful.
Some member countries, such as France and Italy, have put in place vaccination mandates in an attempt to speed up vaccinations. And as campaigns decline or level off in some countries, authorities are urging younger age groups to get vaccinated.
Deployment in the EU: Block vaccines at a faster rate than most developed countries, while US rates have declined. In Brussels, the authorities have set up local mobile teams to vaccinate vulnerable people.
American hesitation: President Biden announced on Thursday that all federal civilian employees are to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be required to undergo regular testing. He also asked the Defense Ministry to study how and when to add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of mandatory vaccinations for all members of the military.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
China wins first prize
By fielding 413 athletes in Tokyo, its largest delegation of all time, China aims to climb to the top of the gold medal tally. China was tied for the lead at 15 with Japan on Thursday. It trails the US 31 to 38 in overall prices – but in China silver and bronze barely count.
For decades, Beijing has focused on less important sports that are underfunded in the West, or sports that offer multiple Olympic gold medals. Women’s weightlifting was an ideal target: a niche pursuit with multiple weight classes, it offers up to four potential gold medals.
Rooted in the Soviet model, China relies on the state to recruit tens of thousands of children for full-time training at more than 2,000 government-run sports schools. The assembly line is working. Chinese athletes dominate sports like table tennis, badminton, and shooting.
Cost: The public is increasingly wary of the sacrifices made by the Chinese Olympians. School education in sports schools remains insignificant and athletes have the chance to see their families a few times a year.
In other news from the Olympics:
Afghan shepherds try to flee the Taliban
As the fighters advanced, a small group of Kyrgyz herders feared their home would be next. Insurgents assured pastoralists they could continue their pastoral lifestyle, but fighters insisted on counting animals, raising concerns that they would tax or confiscate livestock.
About 350 of the nomads tried to seek asylum in Tajikistan, the country that separates the tiny ethnic minority from their brethren in Kyrgyzstan. But their appeal failed.
Their failed two-day trek highlights growing tensions between Afghanistan and its northern neighbors, who fear the sudden arrival of refugees and cross-border violence. The Biden administration has asked Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to accept up to 9,000 asylum seekers.
Geography: The ranchers navigated the Wakhan Corridor, a mountainous enclave that has remained peaceful throughout America’s two-decade military presence. Once difficult to cross, it now has a road, thanks to the Chinese Belt and Road investment project, which could allow the Taliban to advance.
Chaos: Flash floods killed at least 80 people and destroyed a village in an area controlled by the Taliban on Wednesday. Afghanistan consistently ranks among the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, according to the World Bank.
THE LAST NEWS
Asia, Africa and the Middle East
The $ 2.7million Marble Arch Mound has been touted as an Arcadian dream landscape in the middle of London. Instead, visitors got a heap of largely mocked blocky scaffolding and patchy vegetation. Local authorities now offer reimbursement of tickets.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Repair the damage of “Jaws”
A skilled diver and spearfishing champion, Valerie Taylor was half the Australian couple whose shark images featured in the climax of “Jaws.” Longtime shark advocate Taylor, 85, is the subject of a new documentary, “Playing With Sharks,” on Disney +.
“Some are shy, some are bullies, some are brave,” she said of the animals. “When you get to know a school of sharks, you get to know them as individuals. “
Taylor began studying sharks after killing one while filming a movie in the 1960s. She regrets how “Jaws” influenced audiences to fear sharks as bloodthirsty monsters and stalkers of humans. . (Only a few species are known to bite humans, which they often mistake for natural prey.)
Climate change and overfishing have ruined many underwater habitats that Taylor has witnessed, and his arthritis makes swimming in the colder waters difficult. Yet she dives.
“I hate being old, but at least that means I was in the ocean when he was a virgin,” she said. Today, “it’s like going to where there was a rainforest and seeing a cornfield.” – Sanam Yar, a morning writer
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
#Friday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.