Your ‘game plan’ for UP is different, why do you panic? The question was asked to Yogi Adityanath, this was the answer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was questioned about the election during an interview. In response, he said something like this.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh. There was a discussion in the political corridors about the BJP’s CM candidate. But Home Minister Amit Shah had already made it clear that now if the BJP government is formed in the state, then only CM Yogi will become. This is the reason why CM Yogi himself is handling the entire command of BJP’s campaign in UP. He is constantly attacking the Samajwadi Party and taking the achievements of his government to the people.

An old interview of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral amidst political turmoil. In this interview, he was asked about his game plan for UP. Yogi Adityanath was asked the question, ‘You are continuously targeting the SP government and trying to get votes by intimidating the people. Your entire game plan looks completely different. Because you are creating such an atmosphere.

In response, he said, ‘Our game plan is not different at all. This is part of our manifesto. We have covered every issue in this. This is the reason why we have decided to form STF. It is very important for us to stop migration. We have also talked about development and employment with this. But you guys are taking only one side. Security is very important for us people. We have never talked about caste, religion and creed.

Yogi Adityanath further says, ‘When Mayawati talks about Dalit and Muslim, she becomes right for you. When Akhilesh ji talks about uniting Yadav and Muslims, he becomes right, but when we talk about development, we become bad. If I talk about action against those responsible for the migration, then you people start calling me communal. From the very beginning, we have tried to maintain peace and order in the state and we will continue to do so in future also.