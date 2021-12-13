Your Ghazipur border employment is over, where will you go now? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, this answer was received

During an interview, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked about his return from Ghazipur. In response, he said something like this.

After the abrogation of all three agricultural laws, the return of farmers has started. The farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi have started going back to their homes. When the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait sitting at Ghazipur was asked about his return home, he said that he would return to his village on December 15. However, in an interview, he was also asked about the ongoing discussion on social media.

During an interview, he was asked, ‘Where will you go after the movement is over? Because it is going on on social media that your employment in Ghazipur is over. Will Sisoli go to the village?’ In response to this, he had said, ‘Let whatever is going on on social media run. We will be back by 15th December. After here we will go to Sisauli village only. We have been here for 13 months, so 13 hours are also made of Sisauli. After that we will go to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Tikait further says, ’13 months vs 13 hours. If we have been here for 13 months, then we will be there for 13 hours. If you are asking about elections, then let me be clear. We will never be seen supporting any political party. If any political party says that we have supported the farmers’ movement, then thank them. We will not support any political party. People are very smart and they choose their own leader. Nobody supports anybody.’

The farmer leader said, ‘As far as you people are concerned that the farmers’ movement lasted for a long time, then all I want to say is that it has become the training of farmers. Crores of people of the country have taken training. This is a one year training period. All these people are from home. Because no farmer is from outside. This whole fight and victory is of farmer unity. Not a single person. We will continue to fight for the rights of farmers in future also. We will also visit Maharashtra.