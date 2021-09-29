Your iPhone 13 Pro Max can take advantage of the 30W charger

According to tests conducted by YouTuber ChargerLAB (and.), the iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge slightly faster than other models support to by other tests), which shows that the phone consumes up to 27 watts of power when plugged into a compatible charging brick. If you have the 13 Pro Max and you want to fill its massive battery as fast as possible, you can consider getting a 30W charger, according to which @duanrui1205 . test cited byIt can be charged from zero to full in less than 90 minutes.

It appears to be an upgrade from the previous generation – 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone 12 caps at around 22W charging speed. That’s about 5W of boost, which is nothing to sneeze at. As per @duanrui1205, the advantage of the larger charger is limited to the Pro Max, who said That the smaller iPhone 13 Pro can only charge at 20W. This all goes out the window if you’re charging wirelessly or with Apple’s MagSafe puck—you’ll be limited to a maximum of 15W.

If you’re looking for a 30W brick to charge your Pro Max a little faster, it’s probably worth a look around your house: Apple includes 30W chargers with its new MacBook Airs, and with MacBook Pros The upcoming 61W charger can also provide the 27 watts your phone craves. You can check any other charger in your home by reading the regulator text that’s usually printed near the enclosure—if it doesn’t say outright wattage, you can find out by multiplying amps and voltage.

grid view











It just says it runs on 100W, so there’s no math to do.“/>

It just says it runs on 100W, so no math to do.





It runs at 18W (9*2) max, so we won’t be able to get the most out of it.“/>

It runs at 18W (9*2) max, so we won’t be able to get the most out of it.





Classic 5W Apple Charger. Please do not use it for your iPhone 13 Pro Max.“/>

Classic 5W Apple Charger. Please do not use it for your iPhone 13 Pro Max.















If your search for a 30W charger didn’t yield anything, Apple will happily sell you one. You can also find plenty of third-party ones, like Anker’s tiny Nano II GaN brick. One thing to note when looking at chargers is that they support charge rates – to get 27W of charging, according to ChargerLab’s video, the iPhone is looking for 9V at three amps (which shows a 30W charger that only Charging iPhone at 18W).