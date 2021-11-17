Your mobile charger will not break quickly! Follow these simple tips and give him a long life

Often such a problem is seen that the charger of the mobile gets damaged prematurely. Or it stops working while charging but you need charging the most. Especially the charging cable gets torn after some time of purchase. For this it is important that you know about these methods being told. In these ways, you can give a long life to your mobile charger.

use of thin wire or spring

This could be a special trick. You can take two thin wires or a thin spring to prevent the wire from bursting on your mobile charger. Now wrap it well on both the sides of the charger. So that during the twisting of the charger, there is no mark on both ends or tension in the cable. This will prevent your charger cable from breaking very quickly.

use of shoelaces

This trick can also work for you. You can use a shoestring to keep the cable secure. You can tie it tightly on both the ends of the cable, then wrap it in the same way for some distance in such a way that the wire is completely covered. For this you have to take about 2 feet of paracord.

use of very thin pipe

You’re looking for a very slim size that can fit into your charger cable. can use it. You can cut one end of it with scissors and you can wear it in the cable in turn. This will prevent you from tearing the charger cable while twisting it.

Make cable in spring type

The charging cable is the weakest in the joints. So it is wise to reduce the tension on the ends. It is easy to strengthen with the help of a hairdryer and a pen/pencil. Make a spring type by tightening the cord around the pen/pencil. Turn on the blow dryer, point it toward the spiral cable for two minutes, and heat the cable around. Allow it to cool before sliding the pencil.