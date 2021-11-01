Your mobile does not work even when fully charged, increase the phone’s battery life in these ways

If your phone does not last much or the battery of your phone is not able to last much then the problem may increase for you. But there is no need to panic because here are some ways by which you can easily increase the battery life of your phone.

In such a situation, if your phone does not run much or the battery of your phone is not running much, then the problem may increase for you. But there is no need to panic because here are some ways by which you can easily increase the battery life of your phone.

How to increase the battery of your Android device

There are several steps you can take to extend the battery life of your device and make the charge last longer. The battery life of your device depends on the type of device you have. You can also follow the tips suggested by your phone company to keep the battery safe.

-Choose the setting that uses less battery. You can do this depending on your device.

-Let your screen turn off quickly.

– Reduce screen brightness.

-Set the brightness to change automatically.

– Turn off keyboard sound or vibration.

-Do not download apps with high battery usage.

-Turn on the adaptive battery or battery optimization option.

Apart from this, you can also select some other options suggested further.

use power adapter

You can only use the adapter provided with your phone at the time of charging. Other power adapters and chargers may charge slowly or not at all. They can also damage your phone or battery.

prevent phone from overheating

If your phone heats up while charging or playing, save it. When your battery is fully charged, remove it immediately. Do not use the phone when it is hot. Because overheating can damage the phone’s battery.

charge more or less than necessary

To make your phone battery last for a long time, do not over charge. Sometimes the phone should be charged from zero to 100 percent, and sometimes you should charge from 10 percent to full. With this, the battery backup of your phone remains.