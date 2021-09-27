Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times
A narrow result in the German election
Germans vote for change: The Social Democratic Party defeated Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by a margin of 1.6 percentage points for a total of 25.7 percent of the vote.
The close result meant that the Social Democrats would have to work closely with other parties to form a government. If they fail to do so, the party which is in second place can lead the country. Forming a coalition could take weeks if not months, leaving Europe’s largest democracy in limbo at a crucial moment in the continent’s recovery from the pandemic.
The result follows a shaky campaign. Armin Lasquet of the Christian Democrats was seen as the frontrunner, until several mistakes made his party’s lead. Olaf Scholz’s steady personality led the Social Democrats to a stunning 10-point comeback. And the Greens, who briefly led the polls, fell short of expectations but recorded their best result.
Next Step: A possible coalition would include the Social Democrats, the free market liberal Free Democrats and the Greens. In the days before the election, hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out in more than 400 German cities, calling on the winner to put climate protection at the top of the agenda.
Worth quoting: Speaking at the Social Democratic Party headquarters, Scholz addressed the crowd: “People checked the box for the SPD because they want a change of government in this country and because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz. “
Inheritance: After Merkel stepped down as chancellor after 16 years, she left behind a much-changed Germany. Our reporter traveled to several cities and witnessed changes in climate policy, religious tolerance and diversity.
After Merkel: For more than a decade, Merkel was not only the Chancellor of Germany but effectively the leader of Europe. Can French President Emmanuel Macron fill his shoes to lead the European Union? Despite the emptiness left, the Macro era is unlikely to be born.
UK offers 5,000 visas to foreign truck drivers
The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced late on Saturday that he would reverse course and offer 5,000 three-month visas to foreign truck drivers in a Christmas prelude to tackle the driver shortage that has left some supermarket shelves empty. have given up and put up long lines on the gas. station. Visas will also be made available for 5,500 poultry workers during the same period.
The decision reflects growing alarm within the government over the continuing disruption in supply. Britons emerge from 18 months of pandemic-imposed hibernation to find many similar afflictions in the country during the 1970s. The risks for Johnson are acute.
Since Britain completed the final phase of Brexit in January, employers have been unable to freely recruit European workers, and the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a crisis that stems from a long-term shortage of British truck drivers. Today, Johnson will consider plans to use hundreds of troops to man a reserve fleet of tankers.
Johnson’s Competition: Critics say the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, competent but short on charisma, has yet to give British voters a clear reason to support the main opposition party.
In other developments:
Political game on America’s debt
For nearly two decades, U.S. lawmakers have brag about the federal government’s ability to borrow money to pay its bills, though they’ve never actually shown the country to be in default. This fall, the threat is greater than ever, as Republicans in Congress refuse to help raise the nation’s debt limit.
Republicans agree that America will have to pay its bills, but today they are expected to block a measure that would enable the government to do so. Democrats, insisting that Republicans help increase spending and cut taxes, have refused to use a special process to raise the limit alone. The need for borrowing stems from the bipartisan practice of running large budget deficits.
If the limit is not raised or suspended, the government will soon exhaust its ability to borrow money, forcing officials to pay between military salaries, Social Security benefits and interest owed to investors. Defaulting could also hit financial markets and affect the economy’s nascent recovery from the pandemic slowdown.
time limit: No one is sure when the government will run out of money. Estimates for what is known as an “ex-date” range are estimated from October 15 to mid-November.
Democrats: For the two top Democrats in Congress, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the coming weeks could be the toughest test any pair of congressional leaders has faced. On Thursday, the House will vote on a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, giving Democrats more time to reach a consensus on President Biden’s domestic policy package.
Suzana García is a former TV commentator known for delivering inflammatory messages on race in Portugal. She is running for mayor of Amadora, a city adjacent to Lisbon with the largest black population in the country.
García’s high profile and belligerent personality means he has tapped into a question that is far bigger than just being mayor: how should a former colonial power like Portugal deal with today’s debate about racial justice?
Wole soyinka ain’t going anywhere
When the first black winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature – and its first African winner – senses that freedom and democracy are at risk in Nigeria, they must join in, reports Ruth McLean.
“It’s a temperament,” said 87-year-old Wole Soyinka during an interview in his hometown of Abokuta in southern Nigeria.
Her first novel in nearly 50 years, “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People in History,” is published in the US and UK on Tuesday. Set in a fictional Nigeria, it is a satire of how the accumulation of power can go awry. “Something has happened to the quality of sensitivity in this country,” he said. “I haven’t completely put my finger on it. But this country has given something. Something has been missed.”
Boko Haram has terrorized northeastern Nigeria for more than a decade. Mass kidnappings have swept north. Police brutality has intensified the protest movement. Separatist groups have attacked government offices.
Those threats are bringing Soyinka to the fore again. “I know, I know, I know. I have announced several times my withdrawal from public life,” said Soyinka. “And I meant it! For about 24 hours.”
Read more about the novel here.
