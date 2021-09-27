Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

A narrow result in the German election

Germans vote for change: The Social Democratic Party defeated Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by a margin of 1.6 percentage points for a total of 25.7 percent of the vote.

The close result meant that the Social Democrats would have to work closely with other parties to form a government. If they fail to do so, the party which is in second place can lead the country. Forming a coalition could take weeks if not months, leaving Europe’s largest democracy in limbo at a crucial moment in the continent’s recovery from the pandemic.

The result follows a shaky campaign. Armin Lasquet of the Christian Democrats was seen as the frontrunner, until several mistakes made his party’s lead. Olaf Scholz’s steady personality led the Social Democrats to a stunning 10-point comeback. And the Greens, who briefly led the polls, fell short of expectations but recorded their best result.

Next Step: A possible coalition would include the Social Democrats, the free market liberal Free Democrats and the Greens. In the days before the election, hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out in more than 400 German cities, calling on the winner to put climate protection at the top of the agenda.