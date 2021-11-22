Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times
Sudanese PM released from custody
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok returned to power on Sunday, four weeks after he was ousted in a military coup.
Attending a ceremony next to the captured military general, Hamdock signed an agreement that brought him back as prime minister with a power-sharing arrangement aimed at leading Sudan’s three- to four-year transition period until democratic elections. . However, the exact terms of the agreement were unclear and some key points of contention, such as who will appoint the attorney general, have not been finalized, officials said.
Protesters demanding the reinstatement of Hamdock were dissatisfied with the deal, and some at the ceremony were angry that he had compromised with the army he hated.
In recent weeks, 41 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured as Sudanese security forces cracked down on anti-coup protests in major Sudanese cities.
References: The power-sharing agreement was initially signed after the ouster of Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who led Sudan for three decades as dictator, and the ouster of Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was accused of war crimes for his role in the atrocities in the western Darfur region in the 2000s.
China is winning the mineral race
As the world’s largest economies turn to clean energy, batteries are replacing essential minerals and metals as targets in the global race for energy supremacy.
Cobalt is the most important substance, and two-thirds of the world’s supplies come from the Democratic Republic of Congo. After decades of US failure to protect political and economic investment in the Congo, state-backed Chinese businesses now control the world’s largest supply.
The Times investigation found that 15 of the 19 cobalt-producing mines in Congo were owned or financed by Chinese companies, some of which were accused of withholding payments and disregarding promises made to their Congolese partners.
What’s next: According to a national security official familiar with the matter, the United States is now seeking pressure from allies, including Australia and Canada, to supply cobalt.
Background: The son of the American president, Hunter Biden, owned a portion of a firm that helped a Chinese company buy one of the richest cobalt mines in the world from an American company.
How the farmer in India won
Over a year ago, a large group of Indian farmers abandoned their crops and settled on the outskirts of New Delhi, protesting permanently with one possible objective: to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal new agricultural laws that would destroy the livelihoods of farmers. .
The final victory of the protesters – announced by Modi on Friday in a rare apology – was due to financial support, strong organization and disciplined non-violence.
The movement started in Punjab, home to a large community of Sikhs and some of the richest farmland in the country, and relied on the Punjabi Sikh Diaspora for financial support.
In October, a convoy of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit a group of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in eight deaths and a drop in turnout, which may be a turning point.
What’s next: The farmers did not protest. He has promised to continue it until the Modi government agrees to guarantee at least two dozen crops.
India’s agricultural system still needs to be repaired, as many farmers agree. Some live a comfortable middle class life, while others become indebted. While staple grains are preferred, more nutritious crops like leafy vegetables are neglected.
Three decades ago, the brutal murder of a wealthy socialite became one of the most enduring murder mysteries in France. Socialite, Ghislen Marchel, was found dead in the basement of her villa; The only door was locked on the outside but barricaded on the inside; And a message, engraved in the victim’s own blood, accused her Moroccan gardener, Omar Radad. He was later convicted, but new DNA technology could lead to a second trial, and he may be acquitted.
Art and imagination
Curling in public
On subway cars and on South Korean roads, it has become common to see young women wearing accessories that were once reserved for less public settings: old-fashioned hair curlers are tightly locked in their bangs.
Plastic cylinders, usually covered in velcro, are more than just a functional tool from earlier times – they reflect the changing perceptions of gender and beauty in a new one.
Many young South Koreans no longer feel the need to attend conventions once held in a country with one of the world’s largest beauty industries. One college student told the Times: “You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.
Lee Jeong-jin, 51, is frustrated that her 21-year-old daughter often wears curlers outside. But, remembering the tall, abundant hairstyles of her youth, she can also be relevant.
“I’m sure the older generation thought we were weird at the time,” she said.
