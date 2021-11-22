Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Sudanese PM released from custody

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok returned to power on Sunday, four weeks after he was ousted in a military coup.

Attending a ceremony next to the captured military general, Hamdock signed an agreement that brought him back as prime minister with a power-sharing arrangement aimed at leading Sudan’s three- to four-year transition period until democratic elections. . However, the exact terms of the agreement were unclear and some key points of contention, such as who will appoint the attorney general, have not been finalized, officials said.

Protesters demanding the reinstatement of Hamdock were dissatisfied with the deal, and some at the ceremony were angry that he had compromised with the army he hated.

In recent weeks, 41 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured as Sudanese security forces cracked down on anti-coup protests in major Sudanese cities.