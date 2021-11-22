Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Sudan’s PM released from custody

Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was re-appointed yesterday after four weeks in captivity. During a televised ceremony at the presidential palace, he signed a military agreement aimed at ending the bloody protests that killed dozens of protesters and threatened to pave the way for Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy.

The 14-point agreement sparked outrage on the streets. The military, which has controlled Sudan for 52 years in its 60-year history and has been trying to weaken the transition to democracy since early 2019, has been criticized by vocal critics as an unacceptable concession. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. .

Hamdok will be allowed to form his own government, said a Western official familiar with the negotiations, although key issues in the dispute between the two sides have not been resolved, including a crucial power-sharing arrangement.

Analysis: Magdi El-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute, a research institute in East Africa, said: “Those who market it as genuinely political underestimate the desire for change in the new generation in Sudan and the depth of the new future.”