Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Sudan’s PM released from custody
Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was re-appointed yesterday after four weeks in captivity. During a televised ceremony at the presidential palace, he signed a military agreement aimed at ending the bloody protests that killed dozens of protesters and threatened to pave the way for Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy.
The 14-point agreement sparked outrage on the streets. The military, which has controlled Sudan for 52 years in its 60-year history and has been trying to weaken the transition to democracy since early 2019, has been criticized by vocal critics as an unacceptable concession. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. .
Hamdok will be allowed to form his own government, said a Western official familiar with the negotiations, although key issues in the dispute between the two sides have not been resolved, including a crucial power-sharing arrangement.
Analysis: Magdi El-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute, a research institute in East Africa, said: “Those who market it as genuinely political underestimate the desire for change in the new generation in Sudan and the depth of the new future.”
Fight against Spain’s Wall Street-backed evictions
Protesters and activists in Barcelona are pushing back against foreign investment companies such as Cerberus, Blackstone and Lone Star, which have bought thousands of homes in Spain and are now forcing residents who cannot afford rent to endure financial hardship during the epidemic.
In some cases, protesters have physically barred lawyers and fellow police officers from entering buildings intended to force people out of their homes. As residents are being pushed out of the apartment, the group sends squatters to seize company-owned property elsewhere in the city – sometimes breaking in to gain access.
The Spanish national government, led by a left-wing front, has been paying close attention to the issue. It is proposed to impose rent controls on investment funds and other large landowners, allowing rent increases to limit rents for owners of more than 10 properties in areas where inflation is high.
Quoted: Mikel Hernandez, a spokesman for the activist group War Against Cerberus, accused the companies of making a profit from the financial crisis caused by the epidemic. “They treat them like any other property,” he said, referring to the houses.
China’s victory in the clean energy competition
As the world’s largest economies turn to clean energy, countries with cobalt, lithium and other raw materials for batteries are suddenly playing the role of oil giants.
Since 2016, China has tightened its grip on global cobalt supply after taking control of major mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, paving the way for an end to large US investment in Congo’s cobalt and copper mines. The pursuit of this metal from China has given him one In the race to dominate the electrification of the auto industry, huge head start.
China’s acquisition of the cobalt mine, according to an investigation by The Times, took place after the U.S. originally surrendered resources, failing to protect decades of political and economic investment in the Congo. Fifteen of the country’s 19 cobalt-producing mines are owned or financed by state-backed Chinese companies, some of which have been accused of withholding payments and disregarding promises made to their Congolese partners.
Background: The son of the American president, Hunter Biden, owned a portion of a firm that helped a Chinese company buy one of the richest cobalt mines in the world from an American company.
Thirty years ago, the brutal murder of a wealthy socialite became one of the most enduring murder mysteries in France. The subsequent confirmation of the above Moroccan gardener, Omar Raddad, who has always maintained his innocence, is now in question, due to new DNA technology – the possibility of reopening a case that has long plagued France.
Art and imagination
True House of Gucci
From those first photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in the over-the-top apress-ski look on set, it was clear that the biopic “House of Gucci” would be a sight to behold. Gaga plays Patrizia Regiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the future heir to the luxury brand. In 1998, Regiani – known in the Italian press as “Black Widow” – was convicted of plotting to assassinate Gucci.
Before divorcing Gucci, Regiani was a freak on the Italian jet set – she once said, “I’d rather cry in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle.” After Gucci was shot outside his Milan office in 1995, Regiani told friends and reporters that she wanted him dead. In her diary, on the day Gucci was killed, a word was recorded: “paradisos”, the Greek word for “heaven.”
In 1998, The Times called Regiani’s trial “the ultimate real-life soap opera.” It combines “some of the country’s favorite crazes: sex, money, designer footwear and astrology.” (Regiani’s personal psychiatrist was among the conspirators, she confessed, adding that she helped employ the guy who shot Gucci at her client’s instruction.)
Regiani spent 16 years in prison. Since leaving, according to The Guardian, she has often been photographed around Milan with a parrot on her shoulder. – Sanam yaar
What to cook
