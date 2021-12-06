Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Omicron cases are on the rise in Europe

Dozens of new cases of the omicron type of coronavirus were reported in Britain and Denmark yesterday, leading to an increase across Europe and fears that the variant has already spread widely. Although some European countries have imposed travel restrictions, it is unclear how much they can block the broadcast.

Extremely mutated strains of the virus have reached nearly 50 countries and have been found in 17 U.S. states. Omicron was found to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta, due to its ability to infect and dodge the body’s immune defenses, scientists in South Africa said. Here is what we know so far.

The exact origin of the variant is unknown. Some of the first cases found in Botswana – the world’s first known – were among foreign diplomats who had traveled from Europe to the country, the country’s president said. Infections at the New York Anime Convention indicate that it may have spread to the US before its name.

Modification: The Times visited a state-of-the-art laboratory in South Africa, which is at the forefront of the world’s fight against the evolving coronavirus.