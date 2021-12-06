Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times
Omicron cases are on the rise in Europe
Dozens of new cases of the omicron type of coronavirus were reported in Britain and Denmark yesterday, leading to an increase across Europe and fears that the variant has already spread widely. Although some European countries have imposed travel restrictions, it is unclear how much they can block the broadcast.
Extremely mutated strains of the virus have reached nearly 50 countries and have been found in 17 U.S. states. Omicron was found to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta, due to its ability to infect and dodge the body’s immune defenses, scientists in South Africa said. Here is what we know so far.
The exact origin of the variant is unknown. Some of the first cases found in Botswana – the world’s first known – were among foreign diplomats who had traveled from Europe to the country, the country’s president said. Infections at the New York Anime Convention indicate that it may have spread to the US before its name.
Modification: The Times visited a state-of-the-art laboratory in South Africa, which is at the forefront of the world’s fight against the evolving coronavirus.
Syria turns to illicit drug trade
Captagon, a powerful ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and popular in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, is producing and selling an illegal, addictive amphetamine. Syria has become the world’s newest narcostate, and Captagon is the country’s most valuable export, surpassing legal products.
The drug trade, which emerged in the aftermath of a decade of war, has grown into a multi-billion dollar operation. An investigation by The Times found that most production and distribution is carried out by a high-profile unit of the Syrian army, led by the president’s younger brother. The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is also a major player.
Scale: More than 250 million Captagon tablets have been seized worldwide so far this year, 18 times more than the amount seized just four years ago.
A ‘depression kills’
Pope Francis, returning to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos yesterday, spoke out against the limited progress made in helping the migrants. “It’s been five years since I visited this place,” he said. “After all this time, we’ve seen little change in the issue of migration.”
His remarks came at the end of a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece to renew his focus on migration, an issue he never wavered from, despite the world’s attention. When the world pays attention, it generally goes against its expectations in one way or another, with the influx of immigrants increasing nationalism and popularity throughout Europe.
Francis argued yesterday that the complexity of the problem underscores both the failure of stopgap measures and the need for a coordinated global response. He denounced the “killing depression” in Europe, which he described as “a cynical contempt that condemns those on the sidelines to death.”
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during pregnancy. Strict restrictions were imposed on Francis’ visit. A maximum of 160 immigrants were allowed into the tent he was talking about. Everyone needed to be vaccinated and as a precaution their test turned out to be negative.
Bob Dole, the former Senate Majority Leader in Kansas – who grew up deprived of the Dust Bowl and suffered serious injuries in World War II – died yesterday at the age of 98. Read his full Times obituary.
Reducing the mental distress of a developing epidemic
We had just come to catch Delta, when Omicron came along and there was a wave of anxiety with him.
The scientific understanding of coronavirus is constantly changing, and therefore, so is the virus. As we continue to drive the epidemic roller coaster, we learn Cope with Our unexpected world is not only possible but necessary.
Meditation can help calm the irritated mind that shifts from one thought to another, a state of mind that Buddhists call the “monkey mind,” said Tim Olmsted, who has been practicing meditation for almost 50 years. It teaches us that there will always be external stress Those issues don’t need to be dominated, he said.
“We can still find resilience and peace,” he added. “Paying attention to your mind – giving it rest and freshness – is really the most effective thing we can do.” If you’ve never meditated before, there are many resources to help you get started, including apps and retreats. Our meditation guide contains tips on how to achieve “more equality, acceptance and happiness”.
Read more tips on managing uncertainty in an epidemic.
