Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times
Protests against the Covid pass are on the rise in France
For the third week in a row, thousands of people took to the streets across France to protest the government’s health passes law, which bans people without proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for Covid-19 to access many interior places. It was adopted by Parliament but still needs the final green light from a Supreme Constitutional Council, expected next week.
More than 200,000 people marched in Paris and other cities, including Marseille, Rennes and Strasbourg, according to the French Ministry of the Interior. Across France, three police officers were injured and 19 people were arrested.
The protests come as authorities try to stem a new wave of infections that is starting to put pressure on French hospitals, where 85% of Covid-19 patients are not vaccinated.
Politics: The protesters are united in their distrust of the media and the government of President Emmanuel Macron, and they include far-right and far-left activists, yellow vests and vaccine conspiracy theorists, as well as vaccinated people who claim the health pass is oppressive and unfair.
Belarusian sprinter takes refuge in Japan
Belarus tried to force sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya home after criticizing her coaches for signing her up for the wrong event at the Olympics. She announced on Instagram that the effort had failed and that she was under the protection of the Japanese police.
“I am afraid that in Belarus they will put me in prison,” she told the independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io. “I am worried about my safety. And I think at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus.
The Belarusian National Olympic Committee, headed by Victor Lukashenko, the eldest son of its strong leader, Alexander Lukashenko, said it had withdrawn Timanovskaya from the Games because of his “emotional and psychological state”.
In other news from the Olympics:
Athletics: Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs, born in El Paso to an Italian mother and an American father, won the 100 meters with a time of 9.80 seconds. In the men’s high jump, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim clashed all evening until they failed to climb 7-10 in three consecutive tries – and accepted to share the gold medal.
Gymnastic: Nina Derwael of Belgium, double world champion on uneven bars, won the gold medal in her specialty. Rebeca Andrade won the vault and, with it, Brazil’s first gold medal in women’s gymnastics.
Freestyle BMX: Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain did a 360 back flip, a first for the women, and won gold in the new Olympic event.
Hope fades for US-Iran nuclear deal
Days before the inauguration of a tough new president in Iran, officials in the Biden administration became very pessimistic about their chances of quickly reinstating the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump dismantled.
International inspectors have been virtually blinded. At Iran’s major enrichment site at Natanz, centrifuges are spinning at supersonic speeds, starting to enrich small amounts of nuclear fuel to near bomb level.
Biden’s aides make no secret of their concerns that the Iranians are learning so much from the work in progress that in the near future, perhaps as early as this fall, it might be impossible to revert to the old deal.
The context: The Iranian government, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader who has the final say, is asking the United States to guarantee that it will not withdraw from the pact like Trump did. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that in a democracy there is no way to tie the hands of a future president. But the Iranians have found some sympathy even among America’s European allies.
THE LAST NEWS
News from Europe
One night in Minnesota, shortly after the murder of George Floyd, someone set fire to a Goodwill store. This action led to an international search for the culprits – and it revealed a growing system of global surveillance.
Defy the dress code
Who decides on the appropriate outfits for the athletes? It is usually not the athletes themselves. But this year, some rebelled.
Just before the Games, the European Handball Federation fined members of the Norwegian women’s team for wearing hot pants rather than the required bikini bottoms. (Their male counterparts wear bulky shorts.) In Tokyo, the German women’s gymnastics team defied tradition by wearing ankle-length coveralls to send a message “against sexualization in gymnastics.”
Their protest was recorded as “a subversive sensation,” writes sports columnist Sally Jenkins in The Washington Post, and “tells you how much Olympic contenders possess their otherwise powerful forms.” Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman points out that similar questions arise in many workplaces. “People have increasingly rebelled against the traditional and highly gendered dress codes imposed on them. “
Rebecca Liu, writing in The Guardian, describes how she was drawn as a child to the dazzling rhythmic gymnastics. “At 6 years old – at 7 years old, at 8 years old, at 9 years old – have I ever thought, ‘Yes, I want to embody a conventional view of femininity in the strangest and most disturbing way? ? She writes. “No. I just wanted to look pretty.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
This three-course vegetarian dinner brings home the best on the market.
What to listen to
Nadia Boulanger was known as the greatest music teacher. A new party – and a Times playlist – invites to reconsider.
What to read
In “Pastoral Song,” James Rebanks, a farmer in England’s Lake District, tackles the bewildering problem of how to make money from land without destroying it.
#Monday #Briefing #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.