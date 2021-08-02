Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Protests against the Covid pass are on the rise in France

For the third week in a row, thousands of people took to the streets across France to protest the government’s health passes law, which bans people without proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for Covid-19 to access many interior places. It was adopted by Parliament but still needs the final green light from a Supreme Constitutional Council, expected next week.

More than 200,000 people marched in Paris and other cities, including Marseille, Rennes and Strasbourg, according to the French Ministry of the Interior. Across France, three police officers were injured and 19 people were arrested.

The protests come as authorities try to stem a new wave of infections that is starting to put pressure on French hospitals, where 85% of Covid-19 patients are not vaccinated.

Politics: The protesters are united in their distrust of the media and the government of President Emmanuel Macron, and they include far-right and far-left activists, yellow vests and vaccine conspiracy theorists, as well as vaccinated people who claim the health pass is oppressive and unfair.