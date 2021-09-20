Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Britain’s moment after Brexit on the global stage

A maritime security alliance between Britain, the US and Australia has sparked anger and discrimination on three continents, bringing relations between France and the US to the lowest level in decades. Britain has emerged as a potential winner of the deal.

Britain has tried to carve out its place in the world since leaving the EU 18 months ago. Playing an early role in brokering the deal, the country reaffirmed its status as a military power with nuclear expertise as well as a trusted ally of the US.

For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it was the first real victory in the post-Brexit campaign to make Britain a player on the global stage, lending credence to his attempt to build a British presence in Asia, a strategy that had been seen for the first time. Mostly like a nostalgic return to his royal past.

Analysis: “This is the first time Global Britain is starting to come out,” said former British ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch. “We are starting to make a real presence in that part of the world, in the defense and economic sectors.” But joining a far-right security coalition also comes at a cost to Britain, which is shrinking its military and its public finances ravaged by the pandemic.