Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Britain’s moment after Brexit on the global stage
A maritime security alliance between Britain, the US and Australia has sparked anger and discrimination on three continents, bringing relations between France and the US to the lowest level in decades. Britain has emerged as a potential winner of the deal.
Britain has tried to carve out its place in the world since leaving the EU 18 months ago. Playing an early role in brokering the deal, the country reaffirmed its status as a military power with nuclear expertise as well as a trusted ally of the US.
For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it was the first real victory in the post-Brexit campaign to make Britain a player on the global stage, lending credence to his attempt to build a British presence in Asia, a strategy that had been seen for the first time. Mostly like a nostalgic return to his royal past.
Analysis: “This is the first time Global Britain is starting to come out,” said former British ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch. “We are starting to make a real presence in that part of the world, in the defense and economic sectors.” But joining a far-right security coalition also comes at a cost to Britain, which is shrinking its military and its public finances ravaged by the pandemic.
Fall in support for Putin’s party
Early results of Russia’s parliamentary elections over the weekend showed increased opposition to the governing party run by Vladimir Putin – even as the party hopes to cruise to victory.
The vote came amid a crackdown on dissent by the Kremlin and murmurs of popular discontent. Russian elections are not free and fair, and the role of parliament in recent years has mainly been to stamp out Kremlin initiatives while giving Putin’s regime a veneer of democratic legitimacy.
Apparently for fear of reprisal at the ballot box, officials barred almost all well-known opposition figures from running for parliament, while forcing many dissidents into exile and declaring popular independent media outlets “foreign agents”. Videos of ballot stuffing and other obvious instances of fraud were widely circulated on social media.
Partial results: As of yesterday, Putin’s United Russia party had received 44 percent of the vote, 10 percent less than the previous election in 2016. In second place, the Communist Party received 22 percent compared to 13 percent in 2016.
Interference: Under pressure from Moscow, Apple and Google on Friday pulled down an app for coordinating protest voting in Russian elections. Opposition activists said Google also removed videos and documents they were using to organize protest votes.
Madrid prepares to lift Kovid restrictions
Madrid will lift most of its pandemic restrictions today amid a general easing of lockdown rules in Spain, after the country’s coronavirus infection rate fell to its lowest level in more than a year.
Restaurants and bars in the capital region will remain open as long as their licenses allow, while shopping malls, cinemas and theaters will no longer have to impose capacity limits. Only a few restrictions remain in place in Madrid, including limits for restaurants – 10 people per outside table, up to eight – and for nightclubs, which can operate at 75 percent capacity.
Tourism in Spain, which has maintained only limited travel restrictions over the summer, is expected to increase after London announced last week that it would stop requiring vaccinated visitors to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the UK. The switch also benefits other European countries that depend on British tourism, such as France, Italy and Portugal.
By numbers: Last week, Spain’s 14-day infection rate fell below 100 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest since August 2020. As of Friday, 35.8 million residents, more than 75 percent of the population, had been fully vaccinated, giving Spain one of the largest immunized populations in Europe.
In other developments:
-
New data indicates that the level of protection against Covid-19 hospitalizations provided by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine decreased significantly in the four months following full vaccination.
-
French perfumers, sommeliers and winemakers with coronavirus infections are sometimes deprived of an important tool: their high-performing noses.
-
America’s top health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, urged vaccinated Americans not to get a COVID booster shot unless they are eligible.
-
After the third wave of the pandemic in Senegal, more people want to take a shot.
Even after Angela Merkel becomes Chancellor of Germany, namesakes will keep her legacy alive.
Some refugee families who traveled to the country during the migrant crisis of 2015 and 2016, such as the Al Abdi family above, chose to express their gratitude for the decision to welcome them by naming a child after him: Angela, Angie and Ever Sometimes even Merkel.
‘A sign of Venice’s resumption’
On Saturday morning, a giant violin was playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” with a string quartet floating down the Grand Canal in Venice.
This 39-foot-tall instrument, built by local artisans and constructed from nearly a dozen different types of wood, sets a course for the future, writes Elisabetta Polevado for The Times. “The violin is a sign of Venice’s resumption,” said Venetian artist Livio di Marchi, who conceived the idea last year during the lockdown.
De Marchi named the work “Noah’s Violin” because, like the ark, it is meant to bring a message of hope after a storm, in this case a message that promotes “art, culture and music”. said.
The violin itself is a nod to Vivaldi, who was a native of Venice and is worshiped there. De Marchi said he regretted not learning to play the instrument. He said making a giant simulacrum was the next best thing.
Read more about the phantasmagorical vessel.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
