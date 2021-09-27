Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Voting closed in Germany’s election

Early exit polls showed a tight race after the Germans voted on a new parliament. His choice will determine who will replace Chancellor Angela Merkel at the helm of the EU’s most populous democracy. Here are the latest updates.

The country’s two largest parties, the Social Democrats and Merkel’s Christian Democrats, were either tied or within percentage points of each other in the polls.

For 12 of the past 16 years, each party that has ruled in a coalition led by Merkel has been less than 30 percentage points. Such a result would represent the first time that Merkel’s party had fallen so short among voters since its inception in 1945.

With more people voting by mail than usual due to the pandemic, organizers were cautioning that counting of ballots could take longer than usual.